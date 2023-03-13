Michael Jackson’s legacy continues to inspire dance enthusiasts of all ages, and recently a middle-aged man’s performance proved to be just another testament to the enduring impact of the King of Pop. In the viral video, the man could be seen grooving to one of MJ’s iconic songs which captivated the internet in a way that viewers were unable to take their eyes off his stylish and precise movements.

A freelance journalist, Mike Taddow, shared a 42-second dance video on Twitter on Sunday that quickly gained traction. The video depicts a middle-aged man performing an enthusiastic and flawless rendition of Michael Jackson’s ‘Billie Jean’ at a western wedding function. The audience was captivated and cheered him on as he expertly executed MJ’s dance moves with ageless energy and perfection.

The video’s caption reads, “Bob been waitin for this moment all his life and he did not disappoint," highlighting the man’s passion and commitment to his performance. His energetic dance routine proves that age is just a number when you have the talent and ability to perform at such a high level. He even knelt down at the end, ensuring that his energetic performance was not compromised.

bob been waitin for this moment all his life and he didnot disappoint pic.twitter.com/slLqXhS3uh— mike taddow (@MikeTaddow) March 11, 2023

The video stunned the internet, with users flooding the comment section with appreciation and praise for the man’s performance. One user commented, “Billie Jean released in 1982, this man was probably in junior high at that time and has carried this sacred knowledge all these decade." Another user wrote, “This is awesome. Love it."

Sound off, automatically new it was MJ’s Billie Jean. Bless.— Andye (@AndyeIsTheNews) March 12, 2023

I am kinda disappointed the video cut off before OG hit the moonwalk lol— Mikey Carruthers (@ChaosGMF2388) March 12, 2023

Billie Jean released in 1982, this man was probably in junior high at that time and has carried this sacred knowledge all these decades.— Britney with the vegan sliders (@talionis_l) March 12, 2023

MJ music just smacks everybody. It’s some special, timeless sounds! He was killin em — Anthony (@Anthony42110245) March 12, 2023

This is awesome. Love it.— Andrea Romano (@andrearomano828) March 12, 2023

BRAVO Bob, you’re worthy ⭐⭐❣️❣️— Bonita Lisborg (@Howardroak) March 12, 2023

Sound off, automatically new it was MJ’s Billie Jean. Bless.— Andye (@AndyeIsTheNews) March 12, 2023

Others also expressed their admiration for the man’s dancing and his ability to bring MJ’s iconic song to life.

