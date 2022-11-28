Brazil Model, With Eight Wives And One Divorce, Desires To Get Married Again

Arthur O Urso, a Brazilian model, married 9 women — wilfully. He is now considering a divorce from one of his wives. Urso is depressed about his wife’s decision.

Speaking to Jam Press, he said that after marrying his first wife Luana Kazaki, he then got married to eight others. Arthur argued that by doing so he was celebrating free love and protesting against monogamy. The model is now seeking a divorce from one of his wives, Agatha, with whom he completed two years of marriage.

The model expressed his heartbreak and bewilderment at the woman’s choice. He said that Agatha misses monogamy, and hence wants a divorce. " Agatha wanted to have me all to herself. It didn’t make any sense - we have to share. I was very sad about the separation and even more surprised by Agatha’s excuse," he was quoted as saying.

Furthermore, he said, “My other wives think that Agatha’s attitude was incorrect, and she was in the marriage for adventure and not for real feelings. I know I’ve lost a wife, but I’m not going to replace her at the moment."

https://www.instagram.com/arthurourso/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=4c1a16ad-e8cf-44cd-8288-66cfe179b098

Arthur also stated that he wanted to have 10 wives, saying, “I have a fantasy; I’ve always wished for ten marriages. Even though I only have a daughter, I want to have kids with all of my spouses. I have the same amount of love for all of them. To only have kids with one or two of them seems unjust to me."

