Fans may soon be able to pick iconic wardrobe pieces from the famous Breaking Bad series. Many of these are going on auction. And among these would be a lot less inconspicuous item but worth Rs 4 Lakh. It is Walter White’s white underpants. The pair of briefs worn by actor Bryan Cranston can be yours. Propstore Auction is putting the underpants on auction and it is expected to fetch anywhere from $2,500 (about Rs 2 Lakh) to $5000 (about Rs 4 Lakh). The official website on which these Breaking Bad wardrobe pieces are up for sale, read, “Walter White’s (as played by Bryan Cranston) underwear from Vince Gilligan’s crime thriller series Breaking Bad. White wore his iconic tighty-whities throughout the series, starting when he first began cooking crystal meth with Jesse Pinkman (as played by Aaron Paul) in the pilot episode. Matching underwear also appeared in his closet throughout the series.”

The auction began on February 13 and is going to conclude on February 27. According to the official website, lots will begin closing at 9:00 A.M. PST (10:30 P.M. IST). Though if someone places a bid in the last minutes of the countdown clock, an additional five minutes will be added to the clock. Currently, there are 14 bids placed on the white underpants. It has already surpassed the estimated amount it was supposed to fetch. Currently, it stands at $5,500 which is over Rs 4.5 Lakh.

These are not the only TV and entertainment props and memorabilia items that are going to be sold in the auction. In fact, Water White’s briefs are only one of over 1,000 items in a collection that will be part of the online auction. A few other items that people will be able to bid over are the life vest from the iconic movie Titanic, actress Pamela Anderson’s swing dress from season 10 of Dancing with the Stars, and actor Chris Hemsworth’s costume from the movie 12 Strong, among others.

The Online Entertainment Memorabilia Auction: Los Angeles 2023 features a selection of over 1,000 lots of what the official website calls “exciting content from hundreds of fan-favorite titles.” The bidding is only going to take place online only. A part of it will end on February 27, while some will end on February 28.

