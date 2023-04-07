Breaking Beauty Barriers: US Woman Shatters Guinness World Records With Largest Afro

It’s not every day that you come across someone with hair that could rival a lion’s mane, but Aevin Dugas is no ordinary person. The 47-year-old from Reserve, Louisiana, USA, has set a Guinness World Record for having the largest afro on a living person (female), and it’s nothing short of amazing. Aevin has captured the world’s attention with her incredibly stunning, record-breaking afro. She is a true icon in her own right. Her hair, which took 24 years to grow, currently measures a staggering 9.84 inches (25 cm) tall, 10.4 inches (26 cm) wide, and 5.41 feet (165 cm) in circumference. Aevin’s hair is so impressive that it can stand on its own, which she loves because it makes her immediately noticeable in a room full of people.

Although the 47-year-old’s hair garners plenty of attention, she rarely wears it in an afro style. Instead, she has a variety of other hairstyles that she wears more often. Aevin Dugas cares for her hair by doing hot oil treatments, conditioning, and styling it every seven days. Additionally, she is careful when handling the oldest and most delicate parts of her hair, doing styles that keep the ends hidden to protect them.

When Aevin does let her hair down, people can’t help but stare, ask questions, and even try to touch it. Her hairdresser is always surprised by how massive it is, too. Although Aevin Dugas enjoys the admiration her hair brings, there are downsides, like how hot it can be in the Louisiana heat.

“I can wear an afro and immediately become this figure in a room full of people that everyone will notice,” she said. Aevin went on to tell Guinness World Record, “It’s HOT. It’s not something you wear out in the Louisiana heat just because.”

For the record holder, her hair is more than just a record-breaking feature. She is proud to be recognized for it because it represents self-love and pride in textured hair. Aevin is happy that her record helped to bring more attention to the natural hair movement and the importance of representation.

Her journey to self-love and acceptance started when she decided to go natural, rather than growing an afro specifically. As a young girl, Aevin used to think that long, straight hair was everything and that her hair wasn’t good enough. However, she is now proud of her textured hair and happy to be a role model for others.

“It’s also like a dream because when I was young the first book I’d go look for at the book fair was GWR and the first title I’d look for was ‘longest hair,’ because I thought long, straight hair was everything and my hair wasn’t pretty or good enough,” she said. “To go from that to looking at not only natural hair but MYSELF… it melts my heart.”

Being recognized as a Guinness World Record holder is an honour for Aevin, as it makes her feel like she is part of the GWR family, which she has admired since childhood.

