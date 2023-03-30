From dance performances to the bride’s grand entry, the Internet is full of unique wedding videos. Today, we came across one of the cutest moments from a wedding and we bet it will bring a smile to your face. We are talking about the time when the baraat finally arrives and the bride takes a sneak peek just to see how her groom is looking. A video that has gone viral on the internet shows an excited bride rushing to the balcony to see if her groom “Cheenu” has arrived. Not just this but the bride even tries to get the groom’s attention towards her.

The now-viral video was shared by an Instagram page called Bridal Lehenga, with the caption, “Dulha kaha hai mera. (Where is my groom?)” The clip was shared with the supers, “Cheenu (Dulha)”. The video opens by showing a bride dressed in a traditional red lehenga rushing towards the balcony as someone in the background says “Dulha agaya.” In the viral video, the bride can be seen waiting impatiently for the arrival of the wedding procession and once it reaches her home, she gets excited and calls her would-be husband Cheenu from the balcony. The moment her would-be husband looks up she starts waving at him and gives him a flying kiss. “Haye mera dulha. (My groom)," she says.

This, of course, isn’t the first time a video like this is doing rounds on the internet. In a completely different clip, a bride was heard calling a relative from the balcony and she asked that relative to make her groom look up. The moment he looked up she started showering flying kisses on him and waved back at the groom. The video was shared with the caption, “Brides sneak-peek at her Baraat. Wait to see her groom.”

The internet was happy to witness the video. One of the users commented, “Love this ..modern brides enjoy weddings fully ..dancing, flirting full on..no more sharmana, Nazar jhukake rakhna.” Another wrote, “Itna khush bhot kam log hote h she is lucky I guess.” The video was shared in 2021 and so far it has garnered more than 22,000 likes.

