Bride Chops Off Hair To Donate to Cancer Patients, Heartwarming Video Goes Viral

People always look for doing something extraordinary at their weddings to make them special and memorable. The bride and groom prepare well in advance for creating precious moments on their D-Day that mostly come as a surprise for each other. Recently, a bride decided to do something over and above what anyone would’ve expected her to do. She kept the groom and her family members in anticipation until slipping off her reception and announcing that she’d be chopping off her hair in front of everyone to donate them to the cancer patients. What a kind gesture! The video captured the whole moment and went viral for the bride’s audacious move.

The video was shared by Brianna Eslinger (a wedding photographer and videographer) on Instagram. It began with the bride sneaking away from her wedding reception while taking everyone with her to a room. She then made an announcement that left everyone teary-eyed! “So, here I am taking out my wedding hair and I am donating them to cancer (patients)," she said with a shaky voice and her eyes holding back tears.

The clip cuts to the hairdresser chopping off her long hair, making them reach the length of her shoulders. She then turns back to take a look in the mirror and screams in happiness. The bride then shows off her chopped hair to the camera, which was all set to be given to the cancer patients.

Since being shared on December 9, the video has amassed over 3.4 million views and 170K likes on the photo-sharing platform. Netizens started pouring in love for the bride and filled the comment section with heartwarming reactions. “Beautiful..coming from someone who has stage 4 cancer…thank you,” wrote a user while another one remarked, “That determined look she has, what a lovely act to remember loved ones by on a special day.”

A lady with a pure heart melted the hearts of million of users who wished to do something similar for the ‘needy’.

