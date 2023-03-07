An Indian wedding is incomplete without Bollywood songs. Every now and then, we chance upon clips of bride, groom or their family members grooving to peppy songs from Hindi films. Similarly, a video of a bride-to-be shaking a leg to Haseena Maan Jaayegi’s I Love You Bol Daal song at her engagement ceremony has gone viral on social media. The woman prepared a special performance for her fiance and added “Bollywood Tadka” to it. The dance won the internet and users are now demanding the full video. An Instagram user posted a glimpse of the performance last week. The clip begins with a woman dressed in a gown dancing with her family and suddenly the track changes. The text on the video read, “POV: You cannot miss Bollywood Tadka in your engagement.” At first, the bride-to-be looks confused, but soon it becomes evident that it is all a part of the choreography. The reel ends with the groom-to-be joining the woman and dancing with her.

The video has received 1.8 million views and many social media users reacted to it with positive comments. A few users felt the clip is full of happiness and cuteness, while some want to perform to this song with their male best friends.

A user wrote, “Yaar next level love, happiness and cuteness overloaded. Jo shaadi karna na bhi chahe toh woh bhi kar lega (anyone who does not want to get married will also say yes to marriage after watching this clip).” Another commented, “Mujhe puri video dekhni hai please link do naa (I want to see the whole video, please send the link).” One wrote, “Me with my male best friends on my wedding.” Another comment read, “Really marvellous and congratulations to both of your for a new life.”

The song is from the 1999 movie Haseena Maan Jaayegi. The film features Karisma Kapoor, Govinda and Sanjay Dutt. The song is penned by Nitin Raikwar and crooned by Sudesh Bhosle, Sonu Nigam and Alka Yagnik.

In a similar incident, a bride and her girl squad danced to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Akshaye Khanna-starrer Taal Se Taal Mila song from the movie Taal and left everyone stunned by their dance moves.

The clip begins with bridesmaids dancing to the song and then the bride-to-be joins and mesmerises the audience with her moves.

