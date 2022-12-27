‘Bride Took Yoga Too Seriously’: Video of Woman’s Backbend During Varmala Goes Viral

Isn’t it beautiful how unique videos from an Indian wedding surface on the internet and show how people do something unusual that turns out to go viral on social media? From a bride dancing on her own bidaai to another one dancing with her brother-in-law, such videos gave some perfect wholesome moments to netizens. In a similar setting, a clip of a bride’s incredible backbend during the varmala ceremony has taken the internet by surprise. The video gathered 134K views after being shared on Instagram.

IG user, Prachi Tomar, shared a video of a bride and groom’s varmala ceremony which started with the former putting garland around her partner’s neck. As the bridegroom went on to do the same to his bride, she kept bending backward to tease him during their precious wedding moment. What stole the show was her linear backbend as she took a 180° stretch with such ease that left the viewers as well as the internet users stunned. However, it wasn’t for long as she stood back after the groom adorned her with the varmala (garland).

The video’s caption read, “WHEN THE BRIDE TOOK YOGA TOO SERIOUSLY”. It was accompanied by two laughing emojis at the end. Netizens were baffled at the woman’s amazing flexibility that made her go for such a difficult posture swiftly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prachi (@prachitomar2207)

“She’s showing her flexibility,” commented a user. Another delightful user stated, “She was practicing for that moment her whole life”. Some even applauded her backbend and exclaimed, “180-degree linear bend” while the fourth one said, “Right angle".

Recently, another video of a bride falling during her wedding shoot went viral on social media. The woman went on to take a twirl in her heavily-embellished lehenga before she lost balance and fell in a corridor. Much like everyone, she started laughing at her own funny moment that turned the situation light and comic.

