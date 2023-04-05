Bridesmaids Turn Heads At Wedding By Cutting Dresses Short

Weddings are not just special for the bride and the groom but also for their families. And how could you forget the bridesmaids? Months go into finalising things for D-day. From the décor to food and dresses, there’s no way you could afford to get anything wrong. But what if you decide to make a last-minute change? You will probably end up being viral like these bridesmaids who decided to cut their dresses short moments before the wedding ceremony began. The clip, originally posted on TikTok, shows the women cutting their long pink dresses shorter. The overlay text in the video reads, “When all of the bridesmaids decided we were gonna cut our dresses after the reception started.”

The fact that the bridesmaid made unexpected changes to their dress at the last moment was enough to make the clip viral. According to the New York Post, the clip has staked up over 12 million views on TikTok, along with divided opinions from the population online.

Criticising the idea to cut short dresses, a TikToker suggested that the idea stole the limelight from the bride on a day which should have been all about her. Another wrote, “I’d be the bride that pays for their dresses because I won’t make anyone buy their own. So, I’d be pretty annoyed.”

One person was curious if the bride knew about the dress changes, and they said, “Please tell me the bride knew and was okay with this."

The woman who originally posted the clip made it clear that the bride liked their idea of cutting the dress short.

But not everyone seemed unimpressed with the idea. Calling it a “clever” idea, a person said that no one wears the bridesmaid dress twice so the women could possibly use it on regular basis.

“The literal version of ‘you can cut it short and wear it again,” read a comment.

A few TikTokers were curious to know where the dress was bought. In reply to the queries, the woman who posted the clip shared a link to where the gowns could be bought. The prices for the dresses start at $55.99 and can go up to $64.99, depending on their size.

