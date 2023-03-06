A video of a woman outsmarting her son using a science trick has gone viral on social media. The clip is a part of one of the trends about solving a brainy task to win money. It so happens that a TikToker, in his move to test his mother’s scientific knowledge, challenges her to complete an almost tricky task to win $100 (approximately Rs 8,000). The TikToker’s mother is reportedly a physics teacher and is asked to transfer a small soccer ball from an upside-down wine glass to another filled with liquid. She manages to finish the job in seconds by simply bringing the upside-down glass to the edge of the table and moving the other one just below to trap the ball.

She is then interrupted by her son who explains to her the rule again that she cannot turn the upside-down straight nor can she lift the other glass off the table. Even when the difficulty level increase, it doesn’t budge the mother even a tad bit. She has already come up with another solution. The woman begins to move the ball inside the inverted glass in a circular motion. She increases speed such that the ball even when lifted off the table continues to move inside the container. The mother quickly extends the inverted glass toward the one filled with liquid in a matter of seconds.

As soon as the task is completed, she lifts the money off the table without giving a single glance toward her son and walks away. Meanwhile, the son looks surprised, trying to register what just happened and his hilarious face at the end is proof of him being blown away by the woman’s expertise. The Twitter user, who shared the clip, added, “Mom, who’s a physics teacher, accepts a challenge from her son, who’s a soccer player, to move a mini-soccer ball.” Watch the video here:

As soon as the video surfaced online, it went instantly viral by garnering over 10 million views and more than a lakh likes on the micro-blogging site. A barrage of Twitterati lauded the mom for her “brilliant" thinking. One of them wrote, “I am just watching this on a loop and laughing.”

Another user added, “The look on his face said everything.”

One more joined, “That made my day! Another shoutout to great moms and teachers!”

A user commented: “Remember, moms are multitaskers, and learn many tricks to keep the family castle neat and tidy… with tricks."

Meanwhile, one of the Twitter users replied, “I could watch this one over and over. Go mom!”

Did the trick impress you too?

