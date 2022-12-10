British Couple Wins Luxurious Bungalow Worth Rs 20 Crore In Spain

A British couple is making headlines after they bought a lottery ticket for Rs 2,500 and got lucky enough to win a house worth Rs 20 crore. When the duo first received the information on phone that they had won the lottery, they could not believe it at first — because before this, they had bought lottery tickets about nine times, but luck didn’t favour them. Now, on the tenth attempt, they became a millionaire. The 55-year-old man, Mark and his wife, Deborah were overjoyed after winning the property worth Rs 20 crore.

The couple won the luxurious bungalow in the Omez Million Pound House lottery. They were surprised that the bungalow is not in the United Kingdom, but in Spain. Mark was very happy to have a house in a foreign country, which is in Marbella, Spain. Marbella is one of the most beautiful cities.

This is the first time that any winner has got a house outside Britain under this lottery. The couple also got Rs 2.50 crore cash as a reward along with the bungalow. Mark has been a legal advisor for 25 years, and Deborah is a wellness coach.

The bungalow that the couple won in the lottery is around 12,000 square feet. The house is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and is very beautiful, from both inside and outside. According to Mark, he will keep this house with him for a few years to enjoy family holidays.

