British Man Becomes First Person in History to Attend Every Match of FIFA World Cup
1-MIN READ

British Man Becomes First Person in History to Attend Every Match of FIFA World Cup

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: December 21, 2022, 11:31 IST

International

Theo attended all 64 matches of FIFA World Cup 2022. (Credits: Twitter/@Thogden)

Theo attended all 64 matches of FIFA World Cup 2022. (Credits: Twitter/@Thogden)

Theo, who is also a YouTuber, attended all 64 matches of FIFA World Cup 2022.

Theo, a YouTuber hailing from UK, has set a world record after watching all the 64 matches at the FIFA World Cup 2022. He became the first person in the world to have ever watched all matches of a FIFA World Cup, Free Press Journal reported. He received a personalised matchball for the feat. “What a World Cup that was… 64/64 World Cup matches attended and the Argentines took it home. A mix of emotions, many ups and downs but an unreal experience. Thank you all," Theo wrote in a Twitter post.

Crypto.com had challenged Theo to take on the task.

FIFA World Cup’s official Twitter account also congratulated Theo. “Thank you for making it possible!" he wrote in response.

Some people wondered how he might have attended the matches that took place simultaneously, with others suggesting that he could have not watched all the matches in full.

From his tweets, Theo appears to be a Messi fan through and through. In fact, he got quite a bit of hate on Twitter after he called Cristiano Ronaldo the “flop" of the tournament in an interview.

The final match was a Messi show and the Argentine footballer is the moment on the Internet currently. After the grand victory, his Instagram post holding the World Cup and celebrating with his jubilant teammates has become the most liked social media post of all time.

