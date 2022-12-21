British Man Becomes First Person in History to Attend Every Match of FIFA World Cup

Theo, a YouTuber hailing from UK, has set a world record after watching all the 64 matches at the FIFA World Cup 2022. He became the first person in the world to have ever watched all matches of a FIFA World Cup, Free Press Journal reported. He received a personalised matchball for the feat. “What a World Cup that was… 64/64 World Cup matches attended and the Argentines took it home. A mix of emotions, many ups and downs but an unreal experience. Thank you all," Theo wrote in a Twitter post.

What a World Cup that was…😅64/64 World Cup matches attended and the Argentines took it home. A mix of emotions, many ups and downs but an unreal experience. Thank you all. pic.twitter.com/yTenpOlVvw — Theo (@Thogden) December 20, 2022

Crypto.com had challenged Theo to take on the task.

A World Record. The first person in history to attend every match of a #FIFAWorldCup ✅6️⃣4️⃣ /6️⃣4️⃣ ✅His own matchball ✅@Thogden completes the #TheIMPossibleChallenge. pic.twitter.com/RKsjC8l5KI— Crypto.com (@cryptocom) December 19, 2022

FIFA World Cup’s official Twitter account also congratulated Theo. “Thank you for making it possible!" he wrote in response.

Thank you for making it possible!— Theo (@Thogden) December 20, 2022

Some people wondered how he might have attended the matches that took place simultaneously, with others suggesting that he could have not watched all the matches in full.

Bro watched like 15 mins of each 😂— Lewis (@PrimeTom82) December 20, 2022

Attended didn't say he stayed all match he just zipped off to the others— andrew (@uskfisher) December 20, 2022

Technically it is— Tyler (@TylerLH44) December 20, 2022

From his tweets, Theo appears to be a Messi fan through and through. In fact, he got quite a bit of hate on Twitter after he called Cristiano Ronaldo the “flop" of the tournament in an interview.

Received thousands of abusive messages, hundreds of death threats for this opinion alone.It’s funny how things turn out eh? pic.twitter.com/oZUKGv7re2 — Theo (@Thogden) December 12, 2022

The final match was a Messi show and the Argentine footballer is the moment on the Internet currently. After the grand victory, his Instagram post holding the World Cup and celebrating with his jubilant teammates has become the most liked social media post of all time.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here