British Officer To Cigarette Wale Baba, Know More About Captain Frederick Wale

Thousands of pilgrims visit the dargahs to seek spiritual blessings. They believe that their wishes will be fulfilled if they offer prayer at a dargah. But, today we are going to tell you about the shrine of a saint only a few are aware of. Devotees from all across the country visit this dargah with the intention to solve their relationship problems. Located in Lucknow, this dargah was founded by Captain Wale, who died during the first war of Independence in 1857.

His shrine is located at the palace garden ruins of MusaBagh on the outskirts of Lucknow. His grave has been given saintly status and therefore, several devotees from all across the country visit this dargah to pray to him for their marital disputes, business problems, and diseases. Since the saint was fond of cigarettes and liquor, pilgrims offer cigarettes instead of incense sticks and floral chadars that you usually see devotees offering at the dargah.

Devotees carry liquor bottles and packs of cigarettes to his shrine. Locals now refer to him as Captain Baba, who was earlier a British army personnel. People of all faiths come here with the belief that doing so will grant their wishes. In addition, devotees walk around the tomb and express gratitude to the baba.

In 1840, Wale enlisted in the East India Company and was assigned to the 48th Bengal native infantry. Later, he was promoted to the rank of lieutenant and appointed brigade major.

He later raised and commanded the first Sikh irregular cavalry in Peshawar (now in Pakistan) and moved to Lucknow during the battle of 1857.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here