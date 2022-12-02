British Rail Enquiry Had Hilarious Response to 'Complaint' About Sir Paul McCartney

In what comes as a hilarious response, the National Rail in Britain replied to a complaint after singer Sir Paul McCartney stole a seat on the train. Twitter handle which goes by the name ‘No Context Brits’ took to the social media platform with an image of the former Beatles member sitting on the train. The text read, “Hello, @nationalrailenq. This man is sitting in my reserved seat and refuses to move, saying he has a ticket to ride. Please investigate." Coming up with a savage response, the National Rail Retweeted the image and wrote, “we investigated your below query however, the person in question has made it very clear that he don’t care."

The response is a reference to one of Beatles’ well-known songs, ‘Ticket to Ride.’ It goes somehow like, “She’s got a ticket to ride but she don’t care." Have a look:

Hi @NoContextBrits, we investigated your below query however, the person in question has made it very clear that he don't care https://t.co/qzLLbrNJwL— National Rail (@nationalrailenq) December 1, 2022

The tweet has now gone viral and garnered a lot of attention on social media. “In Scandinavia you just have to ask him to move. Swedes might not obey, but I know a Norwegian Wood," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “I stood at the spice counter in Libertys in London once discussing herbs with the customer stood next to me…it was Tom Baker. What a weird encounter that was."

Here are a few responses:

Did he get by with a little help from his friends?— (@MuttsMaster) December 1, 2022

In fairness to him, he's been working eight days a week, heading down the long and winding road— James Vukmirovic (@jamesvukmirovic) December 1, 2022

Looks a bit like Paul McCartney— Joe Bangles CBE (@JoeBangles11) December 1, 2022

I really wish I hadn't read this, ruined my day. Yesterday, all my troubles seemed so far away.— Brenda Thomson (@brendarec15) December 1, 2022

If he's heading to his home in East Sussex, it's possible he might actually have a ticket to Rye… pic.twitter.com/ZWnxRYdIrh— Graeme Hampton (@Gham001) December 1, 2022

He's done well to get a seat, obviously not travelling peak! We all stand together (bum bum) pic.twitter.com/dRBxW8e2TA — The Theme Scene (@The_Theme_Scene) December 1, 2022

The singer made headlines earlier when he played a clip of Hollywood star Johnny Depp in an old music video as part of his headliner set at Glastonbury Festival. Depp featured in the original video for McCartney’s song ‘My Valentine’ and was seen alongside actress Natalie Portman in the clip projected onto huge screens around the stage, while McCartney performed on piano, reported Deadline.

The musician had been using the same footage on his recent US tour, which coincided with Depp’s high profile court case with ex-wife Amber Heard. According to Deadline, the actor’s appearance on screen at Glastonbury divided opinion on social media among viewers of the concert.

