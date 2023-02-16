British Television presenter Alex Outhwaite is quite famous for her travel-related content. Her extensive travelling videos almost always gain quite some traction over the internet. This time is no different. Alex, on her trip to Tamil Nadu, encountered an elderly woman in what looked like a market area. A clip shared by her on Twitter showed Alex sitting with her back toward the woman who was grinning. She pinned a gajara in Alex’s hair as the two share a heartwarming smile. The clip was shot in Madurai and the duo was also seen having a conversation while the elderly woman adorned the TV presenter’s hair with fresh flowers.

Making friends in Tamil Nadu 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/x2C1OrvFLQ— Alex Outhwaite (@AlexOuthwaite) February 14, 2023

People shared a warm welcome for Alex Outhwaite in their tweets. Many remarked that they hope she enjoys her stay in India. Others shared some places she could make her next stop. A Twitter user wrote, “Welcome to our home. Tamil Nadu is one of the most beautiful, culturally rich, and hospitable places in the world. I wish and hope you enjoy your stay and tell the world about us.”

Welcome to our home. Tamil Nadu is one of the beautiful, culturally rich and hospitable places in the world. I wish and hope you enjoy your stay and tell the world about us.— A.K.I 🕉️ (@ashwinkumariyer) February 15, 2023

“You both have such heartwarming smiles throughout the video. Oh, and can we please get subtitles for this video?” another user tweeted. The TV presenter went on to share that the man heard off-screen apparently asked the elderly woman to pin the gajara properly so it doesn’t fall off.

You both have such heartwarming smiles throughout the vid❤️‍🔥Oh and can we please get subtitles for this vid?😜— vikit d. jage  (@iVJOmniscient) February 15, 2023

Meanwhile, a few were concerned that Alex was not conned for paying a lot for the gajara. A tweet read, “I hope she did not charge you a bomb for this. Otherwise, this seems like a really warm, wholesome moment.” Another user countered that flowers were pretty expensive during this season either way.

I hope she did not charge you a bomb for this. Otherwise, this seems like a really warm, wholesome moment.— Sudhindra (@TumourousGuy) February 15, 2023

Alex Outhwaite has presented TV shows broadcast in over 35 countries. These include an award-nominated show called Off The Grid and the cooking show, Quest, which was shot in India. Alex also has shows broadcast on Travelxp HD/4K, where she was the host of 4 travel and adventure programmes.

Alex has over a million subscribers on her personal YouTube channel where she often posts travel videos. Her other Television work also includes shows on Made TV, Property TV, and Together UK.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here