BTS Dancing on ‘Besharam Rang’ in a Viral Edit is Proof of Their ‘Dynamic’ Choreography

There is nothing that ‘Dynamite’ boys can’t do! The Bangtan Boys are known for their fantastic dance moves that add more drama to their pop songs that have taken over the world like anything! Their massive fan base is proof of their popularity and admiration that keeps them as one of the top singers in contemporary times. Be it Jungkook, V, Jimin, J-Hope, RM, Suga, or Jin, the BTS members never fail to stun the ARMY with their amazing talent and spectacular moves. This is what inspires Indian fans to make edited videos of the septet dancing to various Bollywood and South Indian songs. This time, a fan-made video showed BTS dancing to the beats of ‘Besharam Rang‘ which made netizens believe that their choreography is as dynamic as the boys themselves.

In the Instagram reel made by ‘qualiteaposts’, the BTS could be seen grooving to the latest chartbuster song ‘Besharam Rang‘ which featured Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan from the movie Pathaan. The edit showed synchronised steps of the K-pop singers that went perfectly well with the beats it looked like they were actually performing on the Hindi song.

The clip went viral on social media as netizens appreciated the edit and remarked how it fits any and every song perfectly. The end of the video also showed the boys in a similar setting as that of SRK and Deepika in the original track.

Netizens took to the comment section to applaud the fan-made video as well as the Korean boys’ choreo. “S in BTS stands for synchronisation” exclaimed a K-pop fan while another online user wrote, “Literally any song goes w this choreography”. The third user said, “Damnn is there a song into which the dynamite choreo doesn’t fit” while the fourth one replied, “Why does it feel that dynamite choreography is just made to suit any song …. awaiting for a reaction from bts itself." Isn’t it the versatility of BTS and their creation that keeps entertaining their fans around the world?

