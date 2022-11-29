BTS' Jungkook 'Dancing' to 'Kesariya' in This Video is the Crossover Desi ARMYs Needed

BTS member Jeon Jungkook, popularly known by his stage name Jungkook, has shown his desi side and now the rest of the fandom are losing their mind. Jungkook was seen grooving to the beats of the Bollywood song Kesariya, from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra, in an edit posted on Instagram. The desi fans of the mega-popular boy band are of one mind when they say that the Dreamers music video from Jungkook is a perfect match for the Bollywood song.

ARMYs on Instagram expressed their excitement in the comment section. In fact, since being posted on Thursday, the clip has over 900 thousand views. Many called it a masterpiece. “I felt the same vibe when I saw Dreamer MV. Kesariya came to my mind at that time,” commented an ARMY.

Another wrote. “I was waiting for you to make this reel. Telepathy is real.”

“It’s the way he walks for me and it matches perfectly,” read a comment.

Meanwhile, a person said, “Sir, do you even know the magic you’ve created here? This is so awesome.”

“I felt the same thing when I was watching the MV, and I thought someone could do an edit on this and then I saw this,” wrote a user.

Meanwhile, the youngest member of BTS continues to set records with this catchy song. Dreamers has become the First FIFA World Cup song to debut at number 1 on the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart in the United States. Jungkook is also the only Asian act to land multiple number 1’s on the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart within the same year. A feat also achieved by his fellow members as a band. On Sunday, as Dreamers wrapped up its first week on Spotify it had garnered over 32 million unfiltered streams. This makes the song the biggest first-week debut streams of a solo song by a K-Pop solo act in history. A record previously held by BLACKPINK Lisa's for her solo song LALISA.

