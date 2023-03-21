BTS Special: Artist Creates Jimin's Portrait Made Entirely of Edible Chocolate, Video is Viral

Amazing videos of people creating jaw-dropping food art can be seen on social media. Among them , a particularly surprising video created by an edible artist, has surprised viewers. In this video, the artist uses only chocolate to paint a portrait of Jimin, a member of the world-famous South Korean boyband BTS.

The video starts with the artist blending various types of chocolate, which are then used as paints to craft an impressive portrait of Jimin. Once completed, the artist frames the portrait with chocolate.

The artist posted the video featuring a chocolate portrait of Jimin with a caption in Spanish. According to the translation, the artist noted that Jimin is loved by many and that the portrait took approximately 6 hours to create. Additionally, the artist mentioned that a mould was used for the decorations this time. The artist expressed hope that viewers would enjoy the creation.

The video featuring the chocolate portrait of Jimin was shared on social media three days ago. Since then, the video has gained immense popularity, amassing more than 5.57 lakh views and counting. The share has also garnered close to 1.10 lakh likes from viewers.

Moreover, the video has sparked a flurry of comments from people, who have been amazed by the artist’s skill and creativity. The comments section is filled with praise for the artist, a user commented that he will never eat it but rather keep the portrait in a showcase, and another user commented “What was it?? Magic???”

Jimin is one of the most popular members of BTS, and the artist’s portrait is a testament to the widespread admiration and love that fans have for the group. The use of chocolate to create such an intricate portrait of Jimin is a unique and impressive feat that has captured the attention of many.

