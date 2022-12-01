Buckingham Palace Faces Heat After Prince William's Godmother Resigns Over 'Racism' Row

Buckingham Palace is facing heat online over “racism" allegations after Prince William’s godmother resigned following controversial remarks made to a black British charity worker at an event. Lady Susan Hussey was an aide of Queen Elizabeth II and a former righthand-woman of Queen Camilla. She apologised following the controversy after Ngozi Fulani, founder of London-based charity Sistah Space, shared on Twitter a series of questions that she had been asked by Lady Susan.

Prince William’s official spokesperson at Kensington Palace said “racism has no place in our society," reported PTI. “The comments were unacceptable, and it is right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect," the spokesperson added. Buckingham Palace also said in a statement that the incident was taken extremely seriously and that an investigation is on.

Fulani’s tweet started a row among Twitter users over whether or not Lady Susan’s behaviour was “racist".

Mixed feelings about yesterday's visit to Buckingham Palace. 10 mins after arriving, a member of staff, Lady SH, approached me, moved my hair to see my name badge. The conversation below took place. The rest of the event is a blur.Thanks @ManduReid & @SuzanneEJacob for support🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/OUbQKlabyq— Sistah Space (@Sistah_Space) November 30, 2022

As a woman, I'm truly appalled by your humiliating experience at #BuckinghamPalace; as a Puerto Rican, doubly so. @RoyalFamily, even though the offending "Lady" has resigned, I hope the Queen Consort issues a public apology for SH's inexcusable, racist, shameful behaviour. https://t.co/G5Jitie2Gq— mujertropical🌴🇵🇷 (@chattypatra) November 30, 2022

Of course the woman from #BuckinghamPalace knew her behaviour was all kinds of wrong, she simply didn't care. Her easy, status grabbing win at another's expense, was crass, artless and jaw-droppingly unsophisticated - as these too frequent exchanges often are. #beabetterhuman https://t.co/Ql8bjwQqBd— Rakie Ayola💜 Still Menopausal (@RakieAyola) November 30, 2022

I wish it didn't take someone else facing racism for Meghan Markle's assertions to be validated. It's here with us. Just words and policies while nice, are just that. #royal #BuckinghamPalace https://t.co/32quxXWML3— Malaika Helena (@MalaikaHelena) November 30, 2022

The British Royal Family is no stranger to such allegations. Prince Harry has previously spoken about “feeling trapped" in the British royal family and the racist and misogynistic attacks that Meghan Markle suffered at the hands of the media.

In Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s The Me You Can’t See, he spoke about family traumas and how they are passed on from one generation to the other, about how he could not turn to his family for support and how he wished he had taken more of a stance earlier in calling out the racism against Meghan.

