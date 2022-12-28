Buffalo Bills Players Dig Cars Out of Snow as 'Bomb Cyclone' Freezes North America

As the winter storm in New York continues to wreak havoc, American football players and members of the Buffalo Bills returned home from their Christmas eve game to find an unusual surprise. The players were in Chicago for a game and upon their return, they found their cars buried under several feet of snow as a result of the blizzard that has hit the state of New York. The clip shared on NowThis News’ Twitter handle showed the players shovelling snow off their vehicles. One was even seen driving off with inches of snow still on top of the roof. Take a peek at the clip here:

As amusing as they found the clip, some social media users were worried about the dangers of driving off a vehicle with that much snow on top of it. Others were wondering why the players did not have covered or heated garages for their cars. “Lol at that first SUV,” a Twitter user wrote.

Another tweet read, “Can’t believe the Bills don’t brush off all the snow from their cars. So dangerous.”

“Who’s the facilities manager?” a user tweeted.

Authorities are now calling this winter storm the “blizzard of the century”. Emergency crews in New York were on their toes to rescue stranded residents on Monday. The storm has left at least 25 dead in the city and has caused a lot of chaos for travelling during Christmas time. The extreme weather that has held the country in its clutches these past few days has also caused power outages.

So far, the blizzard conditions have continued to prevail in parts of the Northeastern United States. There have been reports of at least 47 deaths across nine states. Authorities, particularly in Buffalo, have described these conditions as hours-long whiteouts and bodies being discovered in vehicles trapped under the snow. Emergency services are going “car to car” searching for people, dead or alive.

While the city of Buffalo is no stranger to extreme winter weather, it has now become the epicentre of this crisis. People are finding themselves buried under several feet of snow.

