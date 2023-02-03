A four-year-old-buffalo of Murra breed from Andhra Pradesh has set a record in milk production, producing 26.59 litres of milk daily. Milk farmer Muthyala Satyanarayana is a native of Mandapeta town in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, Andhra Pradesh. He purchased the buffalo at Nizamabad of Telangana state eight years ago.

The buffalo created a record in daily milk production of 26.58 liters and stood first two times in state level competitions held at Vijayawada and Mandapeta. It gave birth to four male buffalos and two female buffalos.

Speaking to News18, Muthyala Satyanarayana said that two male buffaloes were taken by the officials of Semen Collection Center and the other two male buffalos were with him. He said that one of the female buffaloes started yielding more milk on a daily basis than her mother when she turned four years old.

Confirming the same, D Rajeswara Rao, Central Herd Registration Scheme officer, has said that in order to improve daily cattle milk production across the country, identification of high yielding buffaloes has been taking place in and around Mandapeta under Central Herd Registration Scheme.

Satyanarayana has been spending an amount of Rs 500 on fodder to feed the buffalo with corn, figs and bran daily. Apart from people in the Dr BR Ambedkar district, many people from surrounding districts have been visiting Mandapeta to have a glimpse of the buffalo with highest yielding.

Such miracles of nature are known to happen from time to time. For instance, last year, a 210-gram egg laid by a chicken in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur had broken the national record for the biggest egg in India. According to a report by the Times of India, the chicken belonged to a poultry farm in the Talsande village of the Kolhapur district. Experts claimed that there might be three to four yolks inside this egg laid by this chicken of the Hy-line and W-80 breed. The giant egg was first spotted by Dilip Chavan, the owner of this poultry farm in the Chavan Mala region on October 16 of last year.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here