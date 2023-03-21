A spine-chilling video of two horned buffalos charging at each other with full force has left people on the internet concerned. The incident was recorded at the Lower Zambezi National Park in Zambia and was shared online on the Instagram page of Big Cats India. The heated moment shows the animals going neck-to-neck to pin each other down. One of them tackles the situation by fusing its horn with the other one, only to make a full spin. The move appears to bodyslam the opponent on the ground. However, the other one is not also in the mood to budge and braces against the impact by smartly avoiding it. The slow-motion video continues to show the animals pitted against each other until it abruptly comes to an end. “Brutal Wildlife. When the big boys fight everyone takes notice. This was a pretty awesome moment in the Lower Zambezi when these guys had a fight. They both walked away unharmed,” reads the caption of the post.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Cats India (@big.cats.india)

Within weeks the clip has racked up over lakh views on Instagram, leaving many terrified. A curious user commented, “What was the result? Who won?” Another wrote, “Omg scary.” One more joined, “Someone’s neck going to hurt.” Meanwhile, a user asked, “Did anyone try to separate them?”

The accounts of the event that took place after the duel remain unclear. However, the Instagram page claims that both buffalos were unharmed.

According to wildlife experts, buffalos get involved in a duel for mating rights within a herd. They also tend to engage in mobbing behaviour to fight off other predators. Previously, a video of a herd of buffalos ganging up to kill a lion was recorded by wildlife photographer Deon Kelbrick. The chilling video showed multiple buffalos attacking the lion with their horns.

“The pride attempted a hunt on a herd of buffalo and things went south quickly when the whole herd retaliated with a huge stampede towards the lions and, unfortunately, the older male lion could not get out of the way quick enough because of his injury,” stated Kelbrick.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deon Kelbrick🇿🇦 (@deon_wildlifephotography)

The lion braved the attack for several minutes from getting thrown around to being trampled over before the rest of its pride came to aid.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here