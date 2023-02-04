What happens when a Money Heist plan in real life fails? It ends up with the burglars leaving a ‘Sorry’ note. Recently, a group of thieves ended up digging a 15-foot-long tunnel to break into a jewellery store in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the tunnel was dug from a drain. Though the thieves were successful enough to make it inside the store, they failed to open the vault. When it became clear to the burglars that their plan was a massive failure, they left an apology note for the store’s owner.

“We are sorry,” reportedly read the note which identified the robbers’ names to be Chunnu and Munnu. It was on Thursday morning when the owner of the shop routinely opened his shop for daily business and discovered the robbery attempt. The owner identified to be Deepak Kumar immediately called the police for inspection. It was discovered that the burglars brought a gas cutter along with them which wasn’t enough to break into the vault.

Seemingly, an idol of Lord Krishna was also discovered facing the wall hinting that the burglars did not want to commit the crime in front of the holy deity. “They broke into the shop on Wednesday night and tried to break open the vault using a gas cutter but failed. The thieves probably did not want to commit the crime with God watching them and turned the statue around,” said the owner of the shop.

The robbers paid attention to the keen details and were aware of the CCTV cameras. Hence, they took away the hard disk of the footage that got recorded inside the store. The circle officer of the Brahmpuri area of Merrut, Suchita Singh, told the portal that the 15-foot-long tunnel must have taken days to be dug. The authorities are now scrutinizing CCTV footage in the area to track the movement of the burglars. “The tunnel must have been dug for many days and we are trying to identify the burglars by tracking the movement of people in the area seen in CCTV footage”, said Suchita Singh.

