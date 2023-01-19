Viral News LIVE Updates: Devotees Offer Live Crabs at Shiva Temple in Gujarat, Here's Why

Live now
Viral News Today LIVE Updates: What in this world will stop people from acting in favour of others? Well, it now looks as a far-fetched reality as another disgusting video of noodles being prepared in a non-hygienic environment went viral on social media.
Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister of New Zealand, announced that she will tender her resignation from the post and not contest in the upcoming general elections. She announced that February 7 would be her last day in office. READ MORE
Here are some facts about Jacinda Ardern who steered New Zealand through the pandemic, the Christchurch Mosque attacks, and a cost-of-living crisis. READ MORE
A video of worshippers offering crabs at a temple devoted to Lord Shiva in Surat, Gujarat has gone viral on social media. On Thursday, ANI tweeted a video of the same along with the caption, “Devotees offer crabs to Lord Shiva at Ramnath Shiv Ghela temple in Gujarat’s Surat.” READ MORE
The Toronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy in Canada has given broken-hearted lovers a way to vent out their frustration this Valentine’s Day. READ MORE
Roses are red; violets are blue… Is there someone in your life that’s bugging you? Give them goosebumps by naming a cockroach in their honour this Valentine's Day ❤️
For more information or to symbolically name-a-roach: https://t.co/maFh8siDB5 🪳 pic.twitter.com/ZdB8EfUSjD
— Toronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy (@TZWConservancy) January 15, 2023
Twitter user Divyanshu took to the micro-blogging platform and shared an incident which has shocked the netizens. He shared how his wife went to take a regular shower and after a few minutes when he checked up on her, she was all blacked out, lying on the floor. READ MORE
Twitter user, Chirag Barjatya, posted a video showing how noodles are made from scratch with workers handling it ‘grossly’. From processing the dough to placing them in dirty containers, the 1-minute clip showed it all. READ MORE
The clip shows a big fish running after a small fish, most probably to hunt it down. The clear blue water gives us a good view. Just when we thought the small fish might die at the hands of the big one, destiny takes a different turn. READ MORE
Fish had no chance pic.twitter.com/or1woauqD2
— CCTV_IDIOTS (@cctv_idiots) January 17, 2023
The hilarious clip shows an African lion, trying to climb down a bare-leafed tree with great caution. READ MORE
View this post on Instagram
Greta Thunberg was among hundreds of climate activists who were detained by the police during protests against the demolition of a village to make way for a coal mine expansion in the western German village of Luetzerat. READ MORE
A behind the scenes look at the new Greta Thunberg arrest propaganda video . Playing now on social media everywhere. pic.twitter.com/ZhXZumDddt
— Erik Hanchosky (@HanchoskyErik) January 17, 2023
Another optical illusion is making rounds on the internet. The pictorial visual illusion challenges one to find a hidden lady behind the white and black wavy lines. READ MORE
An old woman from Beldiha village of Shyambazar panchayat of Goghat in Hooghly district has been living a healthy and normal life without eating food for the past many years. The old woman’s name is Anima Chakraborty, whose age is around 76. The family members said that she is living normally without eating food for more than 50 years. READ MORE
An image has recently been making rounds on the internet, showing kites, hot air balloons, clouds, and aeroplanes but the viewer’s challenge is to find a bird in 10 seconds. READ MORE
A video that appeared on Twitter demonstrated how trees had maintained ‘social distance’ long before humans began to practise it. READ MORE
Canopy of trees specially of same species don’t touch each other.
It’s a kind of social distancing, called crown shyness. pic.twitter.com/AnYcu9lhtw
— Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) January 18, 2023
Dolce & Gabbana sells western-styled ‘monkey cap’ for Rs 32,000 and Desis can’t get over it. READ MORE
As a Bengali, I am horrified and vindicated. pic.twitter.com/fu8Wn5ToPa
— Swati Moitra (@swatiatrest) January 17, 2023
It is that time of the year when soft pink petals begin to carpet the streets of Bangalore thereby marking the arrival of the spring season. Every year, the city undergoes a magical natural phenomenon as it paints itself pink. READ MORE
📍 AECS Layout, WhitefieldThe Pink Trumpets or the Tabebuia Avellaneda have started to blossom here in Bengaluru. That time of the year when certain parts of Bengaluru turns completely pink 😍🌸PC: ( IG @ reflectionofmymemories )#pinktrumpets #karnatakatourism #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/Z6Tol7f53Y
— Karnataka Tourism (@KarnatakaWorld) January 16, 2023
A Desi Twitter user called Er. Ishaan, who had been consistently tweeting at Virat Kohli over a period of 11 years, has got his account re-activated recently. READ MORE.
— Gems Of Replies (@GemsOfReplies) January 17, 2023
An 80-year-old added to the list of old people going over and above to prove that ‘age is just a number’. The senior lady surprised everyone by running in the Tata Mumbai Marathon that returned after a break of two years on January 15. READ MORE
Viral News LIVE Updates: Bank of Fi asked people as to what is the one thing in 2023 that does not require 50 apps. Coming with a savage response, Swiggy Retweeted the tweet and responded, “you don’t need 50 apps to order doodh and kheer.” READ MORE
A baby and three women were found under the debris as an SUV smashed through a car park wall in Brazil. READ MORE
Emily, also known as the billionaire’s wife, spends her time shopping in Harrods, going on spa days and getting 24-carat gold manicures. She is a luxury goods buyer and seller and has a collection of Hermès Birkin bags. READ MORE
