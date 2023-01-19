Viral News Today LIVE Updates: Trending Content, Videos, Photos And Latest on Internet

Read more

take up to an hour for something to set the ‘trend’ and sometimes even ages till an old material gets recognised in the latest period. Because, for virality, the sky’s the limit. Come an airplane that makes it to the headlines due to a ‘susuation’ (situation) or a Pakistani girl who spots the limelight for grooving to a Bollywood hit, the tendency of any disparate content going viral is high. Indeed, it’s the audience that decides what fuels or excites them to make a thing or a concept stand apart in the race of setting the ‘trend’.

Cut to the light-hearted mode that is turned on the moment we open our social media accounts. We see a baby imitating his parents, an old couple dancing to a romantic song, a food combination that is not ‘food-worthy’, a personality who keeps showering motivational messages, etc. The list is endless but its reach is not!

So, what is that one viral thing that you came across recently? Is it the Delhi cold wave memes or the heartfelt story of a Burqa-clad woman with a Swiggy bag? Or is it the Zomato, Blinkit ad promo? Well, did you notice the innumerable Guinness World Records being made across the globe? You’re definitely a ‘viral geek’ if you were able to picturise all that was mentioned above. If not, don’t worry, because we’ve got you covered with everything that defines viral, buzzy, trendy, entertaining, exciting, goofing, and so forth. After all, it’s the little things that matter and all that turns ‘chit-chatter’.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here