Viral News Today LIVE Updates: Trending Content, Videos, Photos And Latest on Internet

Live now
By: Buzz Staff
Last Updated: January 19, 2023, 07:15 IST
Delhi, India
Viral News Today LIVE Updates: What is that one word that describes a person or a situation that has grabbed the attention of the users who keep ‘buzzing’ around on social media? Hint: It also keeps the ‘trend’ updating from time to time and keeps ‘up-to-the-minute’ ‘funda’ going. Still not clear? Well, it starts with ‘V’ and ends at ‘L’. VIRAL.
Today, viral is termed to be a category that blankets anything and everything that you come across. A viral video, viral pic, viral tweet, viral person, viral food, viral animal, and whatnot. It can Read More
The Guinness World Records official Instagram handle posted a video of S. Odelia Jasmine placing the chess set pieces on the mat, one piece at a time at a fast pace. She set the record for the ‘Fastest time to arrange a chess set’ in 29.85 seconds. READ MORE
In the viral video, an Instagrammer can be seen consuming the food he had ordered while on “call” with the Zomato team. Claiming that the food smells horrible, the man asks for a refund instead of a replacement. The short clip is too real of an enactment of some people. READ MORE
Three kids from the famous Masaka Kids Africana page on Instagram are going viral on social media for their dance to DJ Dansco’s 2021 song DKD Galaxy. READ MORE
It has been over two years since Donald Trump left the White House. However, the 45th President of the United States continues to trend on social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. A hilarious video of Trump has now gone viral on Twitter. The video is from Trump’s Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago. In the clip, Trump can be seen posing alongside some of his supporters on his club’s golf course. READ MORE
Cut to the light-hearted mode that is turned on the moment we open our social media accounts. We see a baby imitating his parents, an old couple dancing to a romantic song, a food combination that is not ‘food-worthy’, a personality who keeps showering motivational messages, etc. The list is endless but its reach is not!
So, what is that one viral thing that you came across recently? Is it the Delhi cold wave memes or the heartfelt story of a Burqa-clad woman with a Swiggy bag? Or is it the Zomato, Blinkit ad promo? Well, did you notice the innumerable Guinness World Records being made across the globe? You’re definitely a ‘viral geek’ if you were able to picturise all that was mentioned above. If not, don’t worry, because we’ve got you covered with everything that defines viral, buzzy, trendy, entertaining, exciting, goofing, and so forth. After all, it’s the little things that matter and all that turns ‘chit-chatter’.
Read all the Latest Buzz News here