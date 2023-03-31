BuzzFix: Is Artificial Intelligence Really a Threat to Human Workforce?

It’s 2023 and artificial intelligence (AI) is by far one of the most significant technological advancements in recent history. From writing scripts and letters to autonomous vehicles and turning homes smart, AI has penetrated our lives and beyond.

And now, ChatGPT bot is making a lot of headlines, and understandably so. For those who are fortunate enough to be unaware, ChatGPT is a powerful AI bot developed by OpenAI. It is capable of understanding human speech and producing in-depth writing that is comprehensible by humans. In simplified terms, it can converse, generate readable text on demand. Not just this, but it can also produce images and videos based on what has been learned from a vast database of digital books and many media sources.

A threat to the human workforce?

While the advent of AI is most likely to make lives more efficient and easier, many suspect that it may wipe our human jobs and pose a serious threat to the human workforce. According to a report by Get Smarter, the five industries to be most affected by AI are: Information Technology, Finance, Marketing, Healthcare, and Transport.

Companies such as Tesla and Waymo have already created a major impact in the transport sector. Walmart, Kroger, and Albertsons are also working with companies to use autonomous vehicles for deliveries. Many videos of delivery robots also went viral on social media. In Japan, delivery robots are expected to hit the road in April. The road traffic law has been revised to pave the way for these robots.

As far as healthcare is concerned, the McKinsey Executive Briefing stated that possible applications of AI include apps that can help patients track their health. There are also many online symptom checkers, bionic pancreas for people living with diabetes, and e-triage tools that predict health outcomes.

Digital marketing is already using several AI-powered tools to predict consumer behavior, and ad placement to name a few.

There have also been situations where AI has completely spooked people. Although, we have known AI for a few years now, it’s still in a developing stage and there have been instances that were hard to ignore:

Delivery robot crashed into train as censor failed to detect it

In a viral social media video, a robot was on its way to deliver something when it encountered a railway track. This is when a high-speed train approached from the opposite side of the track. As a result, the robot completely breaks down on the track, spewing sparks. If a person had been in his place, he might have seen the train, but the robot’s sensor couldn’t understand it.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle F.C. ball tracking system

In October 2020, the Scottish football side, Inverness Caledonian Thistle F.C, announced the launch of their new AI-powered ball-tracking technology. The system repeatedly confused the ball with the linesman’s bald head. This happened repeatedly when the ball was in unclear regions. For many it turned out to be a funny incident, but in real, the problem was caused due to similarities between the linesman’s head and the ball.

Uber self-driving car fatality

Elaine Herzberg was the victim of the first ever recorded pedestrian fatality due to a self-driving car. The incident took place on March 18, 2018 in Tempe, Arizona, USA. Herzberg was struck by the Uber test vehicle while he was pushing a bicycle across a four-lane road. Uber had incorporated a human-in-the-loop system as it was aware of the potential dangers of self-driving vehicles.

However, the safety driver was distracted and had missed up to a third of the journey.

New opportunities, though

AI, for sure, will have a lot of impact on the world of work. With everything new comes the obvious good, bad, and downright ugly but AI is going nowhere if one zoomed out for a bit and looked at the entire picture.

But if there is any consolation, humans have created AI. Whether we are driven by it (no pun intended!) or drive it to produce technological marvels, only time could tell.

