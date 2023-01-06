BuzzFix | Urinating on Co-Passenger to Mid-air Fistfight: How to Travel on Flight Like a Decent Human

Did you read about the recent case of passengers misbehaving mid-air? Well, the answer may vary because, unfortunately, there’s not one such case but many. Several instances of flyers causing trouble mid-air for their co-passengers and the airline crew have recently come to light, making it look like nothing new but ‘normal.’

Then again, it begs the question: ‘Is this a result of their impatience, intolerance, or just insensitivity’ that has led to a spike in cases of airline spats occurring in the recent past?

After skyrocketing rates of ‘air rage’ made headlines in 2021, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) put out a “zero tolerance policy" in place only to realise that passengers have turned a blind eye to the warnings issued publicly.

Unruly passengers are seen yelling at the top of their lungs, kicking seats, abusing the crew, and engaging in physical fights 30,000 feet up in the air. Their callous behaviour has also compelled several flights to make an emergency landing when things went out of control.

Back then, wasn’t travelling by flight considered a luxury to many who used to daydream about taking their first-hand experience of the same? Flights were known for their disciplinary journey, where comfort used to be the foremost reason behind people choosing it as their mode of transportation.

Cut to today, when passengers can just ‘hope’ to have a comforting plane journey because, you never know when a two-hour trip would make it look like a twenty-hour one (God forbid, even that can actually happen) due to some passengers misbehaving and creating a ruckus in the air. For real, flights have been delayed until some rowdy passengers either calm down or get down off the plane.

To answer the first question (asked at the beginning of the write-up), here’s a list of ‘many’ shameful incidents that happened mid-air lately.

1. Passengers Engage in a Fistfight on a Thai Smile Airways Flight

Two passengers in a Kolkata-bound flight from Bangkok exchanged blows after an argument over seatbelts went out of hand and the video of the brawl has since gone viral on the internet. The verbal altercation soon turned into an ugly fistfight as a group of passengers turned violent and started beating a man before the flight took off from Thailand. The incident occurred on December 26 and has now reached the authorities as Indian aviation now plans to put the passengers on the ‘no-fly’ list. A police case has also been registered with the onboard brawl at Kolkata airport and an investigation has been initiated for the same.

Not many smiles on this @ThaiSmileAirway flight at all !On a serious note, an aircraft is possibly the worst place ever to get into an altercation with someone.Hope these nincompoops were arrested on arrival and dealt with by the authorities.#AvGeek pic.twitter.com/XCglmjtc9l— VT-VLO (@Vinamralongani) December 28, 2022

2. ‘Employee, Not Your Servant’: IndiGo Air Hostess’ Row With a Passenger on Istanbul-Delhi Flight

An IndiGo airline attendant had a furious mid-air exchange with a passenger after he made one of her colleagues weep due to his demands for a meal. The air hostess could be heard saying, “Because of you, my crew is crying. Please understand that there are carts with counted meals." To this, the passenger who can only be heard in the video, says “why are you yelling?". This is when things began heating as the air hostess replied, “Because you are yelling at us. I am so sorry Sir but you cannot talk to the crew like that. Because of your finger-pointing, my crew is crying."

Tempers soaring even mid-air: “I am not your servant"An @IndiGo6E crew and a passenger on an Istanbul flight to Delhi (a route which is being expanded soon with bigger planes in alliance with @TurkishAirlines ) on 16th December : pic.twitter.com/ZgaYcJ7vGv — Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) December 21, 2022

The flyer then remarked, “you are a servant here," to which she said, “I am an employee, I am not your servant. You cannot talk to me like that." The incident that took place on December 16 was taken into consideration by not just IndiGo but Indian Twitter which supported the airline crew member, calling out the passenger in question for “bad behaviour".

3. Urinating on Co-Passenger

New York-Delhi Flight: A female passenger alleged that a business-class flyer urinated on her on the Air India flight on November 26. Reportedly, the man was drunk and kept exposing his private parts until the passengers asked him to move away. The airline crew helped her with a new set of clothes and disposable slippers and she was made to sit on the man’s seat after her seat got soaked in urine.

However, the man left without facing any action from the airline which made the victim, a senior citizen, write a letter to the Air India group chairman N Chandrasekaran. An internal committee was formed to look into the matter and they banned the accused from travelling for 30 days. The case was then sent to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for further action. According to Indian Express, Delhi Police has booked the man on charges of molestation and indecent act.

Paris-Delhi Flight: If that wasn’t enough, another ‘peeing’ incident came to the fore after a male passenger urinated on a woman’s blanket on December 6. The pilot of the Air India flight reported the matter to Air Traffic Control (ATC) at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. The airport officials stated that the passenger was “under the influence of alcohol and he was not following the instructions of the cabin crew and he later peed on a blanket of an onboard lady passenger." The victim refused to file a police case after initially making a written complaint. The accused also wrote an apology letter to the woman.

4. Street-like Scuffle on IndiGo Flight

“Nobody speaks when I speak. I am telling you, don’t talk to me like this. You don’t know who I am,” said a passenger while he engaged in a melee with his fellow flyer on an IndiGo flight. The video shared on December 14 was supposedly taken last year on a Delhi-Mumbai flight which captured the men screaming at each other and making it look no less than a Desi fish market.

No doubt Delhiites would be conversant with the phrase ‘Tu janta nahi me kaun hu’. This led to the clip fueling a meme storm on the internet as people started calling it an airline version of ‘everyday Delhi’.

5. Flyer Abuses Flight Crew

A 32-year-old passenger aboard an IndiGo flight from Srinagar to Lucknow via Amritsar was arrested after he misbehaved with a female flight attendant on-air. Reports stated that the passenger kept pestering the crew member by not following the rules. When asked to wear a mask and comply with the safety procedure, the man started shouting and using abusive words against the aircraft’s employee. Later, he was deplaned for not wearing the mask and misbehaving with a flight attendant.

Conclusion

The aforementioned incidents surely direct us to look for proper solutions (and our actions) that could minimise the chances of having a not-so-satisfactory airplane journey. The solution is as simple as listing out the ground rules of ‘how to be a good airplane passenger?’. Here are some tips:

Be Polite: Don’t show a ‘needless’ attitude to co-passengers or flight attendants, rather treat them as fellow human beings.

Don’t show a ‘needless’ attitude to co-passengers or flight attendants, rather treat them as fellow human beings. Acknowledge Crew’s Presence and Efforts: The flight crew is trained to carry a smile and courtesy to make flying easy for the passengers. If they’re doing so much to make you feel comfortable, the least you can do is greet or thank them with a smile.

The flight crew is trained to carry a smile and courtesy to make flying easy for the passengers. If they’re doing so much to make you feel comfortable, the least you can do is greet or thank them with a smile. Pack Your Own Overhead Compartment and Find Your Own Seat: You’ve been a grown-up and spoon-feeding can be too much to ask if not needed.

You’ve been a grown-up and spoon-feeding can be too much to ask if not needed. Don’t Leave Garbage on Counters: Be a keen follower of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and help the crew by cleaning your own waste.

Be a keen follower of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and help the crew by cleaning your own waste. Remember, You’re Not at Home: Removing your socks and putting up your feet on walls or armrests is not a good idea when a fellow passenger has also paid for an effortless plane journey. It wouldn’t take so much effort to be at your place and enjoy the trip while allowing others to do so.

P.S. Maintaining decorum in a flight is not rocket science as people take it. We wish you a safe and relaxed journey ahead!

Read all the Latest Buzz News here