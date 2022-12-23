BuzzFix | Why Events Like FIFA World Cup Are A Lesson In How 'Men Can And Must Cry'

We often hear women complaining that this world isn’t a safe place for them as they believe that people seldom respect their emotions and do not even understand the aspirations of a ‘modern woman’. But doesn’t this also go for a ‘modern man’, who is restricted from even expressing what he feels like due to an invisible ‘mask’ of expectations? Such expectations compel the traditional ‘masculine’ men to remain shut and negligent of their own emotions.

Think of the misunderstanding concept that comes when a person is allowed to express what they feel about something/someone and there is an inability of another to perceive it correctly. But what would we call a situation when a person doesn’t have the ‘permission’ to even reveal their thoughts or viewpoints when they’re dying to ‘throw it out’ desperately? Restriction? Or their inaccessible freedom? Or just a ‘mask of masculinity’?

Isn’t it sad and disappointing how men of today have to obey the standards of yesterday, no matter how irrelevant or insensitive they may sound? As keeping up with toxic masculinity is believed to maintain a man’s ‘self-esteem’, they should, more importantly, focus on ‘self-confidence’ that would be shattered due to bad mental health. Study shows that the foremost reason for men not keeping mentally well is only because they’re unable to vent out their thoughts which makes their mind ‘overburdened’ with everything stressful and straining. Just imagine if everything ‘concerning’ them would be out of concern, the day isn’t far when all men will more or less turn into a robot!

More than that, it’s time men are ‘permitted’ to express their emotions not just for the betterment of the inclusive society but for the betterment of themselves and their sanity. To put it simply, this is a free world and every ‘human being’ should have the freedom to express what they feel like, no matter if they fall into ‘unrealistic’ standards of society.

Modern men have indeed taken a step forward to break the shackles of traditional masculinity as a means to redefine a ‘modern man’ and ‘modern masculinity’. Earlier, ‘men cried only in front of someone close to their hearts’ fearing that they would be judged by other people. Now, ‘men cry in front of the world’ showing that they no longer have the fear of being judged. Thus, claiming the right to be expressive in every state of mind, be it happy or sad.

As we talk about this age of men coming out of their way to becoming more sensitive and less masculine, we often ignore how a sports ground serves as an ultimate inspiration of how an ’emotionally free’ space lets men weep, squeak and eventually, tweak their emotional strings. Several men weeping in front of the packed stadium even make others sympathise with their emotions, which is the whole point of how every man, common or not, wants to be treated today.

With football being the hot topic, what other sport would motivate people more than the recent FIFA World Cup that gave us innumerable ‘emotional’ moments to cherish? To begin with, Lionel Messi - the G.O.A.T, couldn’t hold back his tears the moment he realised that he would lift his first World Cup trophy. His weeping eyes made everyone not just bow down to the fantastic player but shed happy tears for the star who completed his once-in-a-generation career with the World Cup victory.

Even Kylian Mbappe was left dejected after losing the Qatar World Cup even after his spectacular hat trick for France. One could see the disappointment on his face as his team lost the very-close fight in the finals. Each of us felt for Mbappe who equally deserved the triumph. He was then consoled by French President Emmanuel Macron who could be seen putting his arm around the crestfallen Mbappe, giving him some words of encouragement. Had this moment occurred on the streets, there would be at least one man backlashing and exclaiming, ‘See him cry like a woman’. It’s time that people understand that being ‘considerate’ of men’s emotions is as crucial as we expect them to be with women.

Came another day at FIFA when Cristiano Ronaldo was left shattered as he mourned the end of his dream after Portugal’s defeat at the hands of Morocco in the quarterfinals. Not just people in the stadium but even the internet started mourning with him and stated, ‘It hurts to see Ronaldo like this’. Similarly, even Neymar was in tears after Brazil suffered heartbreak against Croatia. “Million hearts broke, Neymar crying," wrote a user on Twitter.

Proved, it was indeed, a comfort in the non-judgemental space that made such big players express their emotions without thinking about how the traditionally masculine world would see them. In this improved arena of men accepting their sentiments, FIFA gave a nod to thousands of those who still wait for that piece of rope to climb the heights of ‘actual freedom’ and ‘expression’.

Famous Bollywood director Zoya Akhtar once came out to discuss modern masculinity by giving examples of what she once witnessed on a football ground in a video presented by Bumble. While discussing the ‘gladiator aspect’ of men watching the sport, she pointed out, “Somewhere I felt like ‘is this a space for them to be emotional freely? Is this a space where they get to express it without any judgment?" It was then that internet users started resonating with her stance on how a sport has kept it ‘free’ for men to be emotional and sensitive. Discussions like this make the world believe that ‘men aren’t emotionless’.

As we talk about the need for change and how people are actually trying to bring it on, the whole narrative is not just to highlight the grave problem but to emphasise the process of driving change that is leading to a more thoughtful world that doesn’t judge men now! Finally, the car filled with ’emotionally-sensitive’ men has already begun its ride towards the ‘comprehensive’ entry into society, no matter how many people mock them for their not-so-expected license on the way. After all, it’s the men inside the car who should be responsible and concerned for their ‘license’ because, in the end, it’s the ‘drivers’ of change that take it to their ‘gate of success’ when their number plate reads, ‘Not everything can be put into words’.

