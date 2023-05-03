Cafe Honours Loyal Customer By Naming Dish After Him; Watch His Reaction

What is the reward of loyalty? For this man, it was a dish named after him at his favourite cafe. John had been ordering the same fry-up breakfast almost daily for the past several years at a local eatery in Ireland. After all those dockets had been piled up in the kitchen, the cafe owners decided to make it official and added “John’s Breakfast" to the menu. And when John walked in and saw his name on the menu, his reaction was priceless. The heartwarming video of John’s reaction has been making the rounds on social media, and it’s not hard to see why. The look on his face, when he sees his name on the menu, is a mixture of disbelief, gratitude, and pure joy. It’s clear that this small gesture meant a lot to him.

Posting the video online, the eatery captioned, “Almost every day John (our best customer!) visits us for breakfast and orders his fry up. So, after years of dockets going into the chef for ‘John’s Breakfast,’ we decided to just put it on the menu for everyone to order John’s Breakfast! Here’s a clip of when he sees it on the menu for the first time today!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GrangeconKitchen (@grangecon_kitchen)

But what’s even more amazing is that this simple act of kindness has resonated with so many people. In a world where we’re constantly bombarded with negativity, for most people it was refreshing to see a positive story like this go viral. “This is the stuff I wanna see on the daily via socials. Wholesome content. Look how happy he is, brilliant,” read a comment.

“Ah, this is so special Grangecon Kitchen. John is a wonderful man and we are all so fond of him in the Kilcullen Medical,” wrote another user.

A comment read, “Well this made my day. Will make sure to visit next time I pass your way and order John’s breakfast!”

It is not hard to imagine why John has become such a loyal customer at this cafe. Judging from the comment section it isn’t just about the food, it is about the people who work there and the sense of community they’ve created.

