A California resident has revealed that she got pregnant twice in five days and conceived two daughters. The couple, Odalis and Antonio Martinez, from California’s San Pablo were ecstatic after learning that they were having a baby girl in November 2020, after having a heartbreaking miscarriage a few months prior to that. But to add to their excitement, the 25-year-old discovered during her first scan that they were having not one, but two daughters that were conceived in the same week, five days apart.

The Daily Mail UK reported that the rare phenomenon is called ‘superfetation,’ when a second pregnancy occurs during an initial pregnancy. Superfetation can occur days or weeks after the first pregnancy. The mother-of-two felt it was a “miracle” to have daughters, Lilo and Imelda arrive. She also revealed that the pair of babies look so similar, that it often confuses the couple.

Odalis often resort to calling them twins in front of other people, rather than repeatedly telling their story to everyone who asks about them. Lilo and Imelda might have been conceived a few days apart, but the pair arrived on the same day and they are no less than twins when it comes to their looks.

The mother said in a statement, “They’re technically not even identical but everyone thinks that they are. They definitely look a lot alike. Sometimes me and my husband, well more my husband, will get them mixed up with each other.”

Odalis and Antonio were pregnant with a child in the first half of 2020, but the pair came to know that they had a miscarriage in July 2020 during their 12-week checkup. The couple then decided to try again, and she fell pregnant the same month. She explained that she was extremely happy that the test came positive, and they were on their pregnancy journey again.

Odalis feared that she may not be able to conceive again, as a lot of couples retry and fail; but luckily for her, she got pregnant not once, but twice within the same week after their first miscarriage.

