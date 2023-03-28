In an attempt to be more environment-friendly, innovations like dry sanitation and bio-toilets have been widely accepted in the market. But the internet has brought forth a video of a toilet that lets you burn your poop into ash instead of flushing it down. Call it bizarre, innovative or eco-friendly, this eccentric toilet may be a solution for all the cons of bio-toilets, including bad odours and health hazards. This out-of-the-blue innovation was shared by Instagram users Jaz and Crystal on their page called Van Wives. In the video, one of the duo demonstrated how this water-less toilet works. She claimed that the toilet not only burns the poop but with just a press of a button, it converts it into non-smelling ash which you can even touch with your hand. She even touched the ash to prove her point and that left many users disgusted.

While sharing the video, the Van Wives wrote in the caption, “Can you imagine someone telling you that one day you will be able to burn your poop, touch it and it wouldn’t smell?”

The now-viral video opens by showing a woman explaining how they burn the poop in their household with the help of the Cinderella Incineration Toilet that instantly turns it into ash. She added by saying, “No septic and no water.” Continuing further, she started demonstrating how this unique toilet works. The main highlight of the procedure is that one uses the liner instead of directly using the toilet seat and then flushing it. Once you are done with your business on that liner seat, you need to press a button to ignite the fire, after which the steel base of the toilet will open and suck the liner in it and later, burns it. Next, the woman can be seen pulling out a container that carries ash. The woman can be heard saying that it has “no odour, germ-free and safe to touch.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaz & Crystal (@vanwives)

The video has been getting ROFL reactions on Instagram. Several jokingly asked a number of questions, while many felt sickened by the fact that the woman in the video touched the ash to prove her point. One user commented, “Sometimes things that are safe to touch still should not be touched.” Another wrote, “I’m still not completely comfortable with her sniffing/ touching the dodo ash.”

A third user exclaimed, “She did not just touch her shit dust!”

So far, the video has been played more than nine million times and has garnered over two lakh likes.

