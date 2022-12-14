Cambridge Dictionary Updates ‘Man’ and ‘Woman’ Definition, Gets Mixed Reactions Online

The Cambridge Dictionary updated the definition of ‘man’ and ‘woman’ to make it inclusive for people who do not identify with the sex they were assigned at birth. Earlier, the definitions reflected outdated views on sex, which assumed that biological sex and gender went hand-in-hand.

The updated definition of man described it as “an adult who lives and identifies as a male though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth.” In a similar vein, the definition of woman read as “an adult who lives and identifies as female though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth.” The examples gave an insight into clearer usage of the terms according to the latest trends.

The example of man read “Mark is a trans man (= a man who was said to be female when they were born). Similarly, it gave two examples of woman. One of them read “Mary is a woman who was assigned male at birth".

According to Telegraph, the dictionary editors brought the alterations after studying the patterns of how the word “woman" was being used across society. They decided to make English learners aware of the new definition. However, internet users had mixed reactions to the updated definitions.

“Maybe it’s time to redefine the word “dictionary”. Maybe something like…Cambridge Dictionary:

a book of words and terms whose meanings are fluid and subject to change by anyone due to politics, emotional needs or social engineering,” commented a user while another one wrote, “Yes dictionaries will eventually over a long persistent evolution, accommodate changes in usage, but it was always an uphill battle to alter a definition not an immediate cave to the latest trend.”

The other chunk of users accepted the updated definitions and remarked, “This is not necessarily the dictionary becoming woke. A dictionary doesn’t *make* definitions, it just *records* the way words are used and distills that into definitions. It’s true that woke people use the word ‘woman’ in this new way, so this may be appropriate.” Another Twitter user said, “The Cambridge Dictionary just changed the definition of “woman." Remember, if you can control the language, you can control the population."

The original definition of ‘man’ and ‘woman’ still shows as “an adult male human being" and “an adult female human being" respectively. Earlier Merriam-Webster also added a supplementary definition of ‘female’ that read “having a gender identity that is the opposite of male”.

