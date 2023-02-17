MrBeast world domination? The YouTuber has now (very politely) asked to be the new CEO of YouTube. Indian-American Neal Mohan, who has taken over from Susan Wojcicki, probably wouldn’t be very pleased. Mohan, who was previously chief of product at YouTube, will now helm the company, joining the ranks of many celebrated Indian-origin tech CEOs like Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella.

Reacting to a news outlet sharing the development of Wojcicki stepping down, MrBeast simply tweeted, “Can I be CEO". Aim for the moon and you’re sure to land among the stars et cetera, right? The YouTuber’s fans aren’t too mad at the idea either. Some are “manifesting", while others are suggesting that he’s already the king of YouTube anyway.

“Watch him give ceo to YouTube away in a video challenge 😂😂 that would be great," one Twitter user wrote. “I thought you were gonna be POTUS… also CEO of @Twitter. Where you getting all this free time man?! 😂" Another asked. “United States President Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson: Philanthropist, YouTuber, Chocolate company owner, fast food company owner, Twitter CEO, YouTube CEO," listed another user.

Can I be CEO— MrBeast (@MrBeast) February 16, 2023

I thought you were gonna be POTUS… also CEO of @Twitter. Where you getting all this free time man?! 😂— Pooch @Repkord (@repkord) February 16, 2023

United States President Jimmy 'MrBeast' Donaldson: Philanthropist, YouTuber, Chocolate company owner, fast food company owner, Twitter CEO, YouTube CEO— Dylan | Dilpickle1 (@Dilpickle1) February 16, 2023

Of Twitter and YouTube?! The grind don’t stop jimmy— Bobby (@BobbySolez) February 16, 2023

That would be cool. Someone who actually knows how to use the platform , he will be for creators by the best creator of all time!— Code Details (@code_details) February 16, 2023

1ST CEO OF TWITTER THEN CEO OF YOUTUBE 😹😹😹 HES LITERALLY COLLECTING ALL OF THE STONES pic.twitter.com/n4mNQ3FZTS— Aaron Vazquez |#CMWYL|VALKYRAE YEAR| (@AARONVAZQUEZM19) February 16, 2023

If you look at MrBeast’s 134 million subscribers on YouTube, the idea probably does not seem quite outrageous. What do you think?

