It is an age-old question that people worldwide have tried to tackle: Can money buy happiness? The short answer now is yes. A joint study by Nobel Prize-winning economist and psychologist, Daniel Kahneman, and happiness researcher and senior fellow at the University of Pennsylvania, Matthew Killingsworth, explored the conventional wisdom that people are generally happier as they earn more. Their joy levels flat out when their income hits $75,000 (over Rs 61 lakh). Daniel Kahneman initially proposed this threshold in a 2010 study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The study found that that emotional well-being rises with log but flats out at annual earning of $75,000.

However, in their latest study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Killingsworth and Kahneman found that happiness does not plateau after $75,000, and that “experienced well-being" can continue to rise with income well beyond $200,000 (over Rs 1 crore). This latest study was an “adversarial collaboration" where the researchers pitted their theories against each other with the help of an arbiter.

It is also important to note that the authors adjusted their research for inflation, and they surveyed 33,391 adults aged between 18 and 65 from the United States. These subjects are employed and report a household income of at least $10,000 (over Rs 8 lakh) a year. The authors shared that they lacked substantial data for those earning over $500,000 (over Rs 4 crore).

To measure their happiness, participants were asked to report on their feelings at random intervals in the day via a smartphone app developed by Killingsworth called Track Your Happiness. Participants were asked, “How do you feel right now?" on a scale from “very bad" to “very good."

The study found that, for most people, happiness continues to rise with income even in the high range of incomes. This suggests that having more money can make us increasingly happier. Though about 20 percent of participants experienced negative “miseries" that could not be alleviated by earning more money. These people tend to experience heartbreak, bereavement, or clinical depression. The study revealed that their “suffering" may diminish as their income rises to about $100,000 but “very little beyond that."

The study pointed out that happiness or emotional well-being is a changing daily scale for most people and not everyone is equally happy. It also states that there are “degrees of happiness" and often a “ceiling" for happiness.

It was found that money can affect happiness differently depending on income. Among lower earners, “unhappy people gain more from increased income than happier people do."

Matthew Killingsworth emphasized that money is not everything and that it is only one of the many determinants of happiness. The Washington Post quoted that he added that “money is not the secret to happiness, but it can probably help a bit."

So, while the study challenges the dominant idea that happiness levels out after a certain income threshold it also highlights the existence of an “unhappy minority" whose suffering may not be alleviated by earning more money.

