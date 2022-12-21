‘Can Someone Remove That Guy in the Background?’ Woman’s Request To Edit Picture Inspires Memes

The trend of clicking pics while going for a date or family dinner and posting them on social media has become common these days. But sometimes there are instances when an unknown person photobombs the picture which obstructs the attention from the main object (or person) and disturbs the focus which leads to people editing or cropping them to make the picture look perfect. However, editing photographs with perfection is not everyone’s cup of tea due to which some seek assistance from online users to help them out. A similar thing happened with a woman who wanted a guy standing in the background to be cropped out of her picture. She asked internet users to help her with the edit which rather inspired funny memes on Twitter.

“Can someone pls remove that guy in the background and let me enjoy my sub???” asked the Twitter user, identified as Harshita, while posting her picture online. She sat in a Subway outlet and was having her meal when someone decided to take her picture. She smiled her way through while covering her mouth when a candid (maybe) picture was captured. But it also had captured an unknown guy in the background who stood at the counter with his helmet on. Thus, Harshita requested online users to help her edit the pic which would turn the focus to her. But it seemed like users took it as a chance to begin the meme fest as they started editing the picture with funny objects and even people.

A user edited the man with a vertical Subway sandwich while another had Dora in the background. They took people’s pictures from popular memes and placed them instead of the man to make it humorous. From hiding the guy’s face with a lamp to Akshay Kumar’s famous Hera Pheri pose or even Binod’s face cut, Twitterati ensured that no meme material is left untouched.

A few of them also tried to genuinely help the woman by cropping the actual guy out just like she wanted.

