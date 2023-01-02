'Can We Call it Scam': Restaurant Serves 'Daal Bucket' But There's a Rude Twist

Despite how many times we remind ourselves not to judge a book by its cover, that never comes to a pass. Especially when it comes to the food you are consuming. After all, people feast on the food with their eyes before actually consuming it. For that, restaurants come up with some innovative ways of serving food. If you have ever had lentils in a high-end restaurant, chances are you might have come across them being served in a tiny bucket-like dish. As aesthetic as it looks, IFS Officer Parveen Kaswan shared a clip on his Twitter handle, asking if this was a scam. In the clip, a person off-camera puts a spoon next to the tiny bucket. The contents seem almost half the spoon tall. However, when they place the spoon inside the bucket, the lentil covers a little more than a quarter of the spoon. Check it out here:

When IPS Officer, Meeraj Khalid remarked that this is about perspective rather than a scam, social media users joined in on the discussion. They were divided on whether this was a scam or just a business strategy. Some even mentioned that this is a great way to prevent food waste. A Twitter user wrote, “No, it’s called Marketing Strategy. (Just like Automobile companies claim a Fuel average of 30 km/liter… but the actual is 18 km/liter… If this is not a scam.. then that Dal bucket is also not… )”

“Yes! It’s a scam and in most of the restaurants!” read another tweet.

Another user wrote, “Purely scam and it is being done openly in all famous hotels and restaurants.”

IFS Officer Parveen Kaswan often shares insightful clips and snaps on his social media handles. He recently shared a cartoon on his Twitter that showed a man standing on the top of a structure that looked like a house of cards. The message hinted towards mankind dominating other living species, taking their space to fulfill their desires. The man on top of the structure looked like he was standing above other species. The likes of which included birds, animals, insects, etc. The speech bubble on top of him read, “Why should we care about others getting extinct?”. Meanwhile, the IFS Officer’s caption was as thought-provoking as ever. It read, “In every earlier mass extinction the dominant species got extinct foremost.”

What is your take on these intriguing questions?

