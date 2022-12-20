Can We Survive a Nuclear Attack? Users On Quora Answer

The threat of nuclear war keeps looming as nations continue to lock horns. Earlier this year, the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine raised concerns about nuclear war, especially because the former is one of the big nuclear powers.

Similarly, India shares border disputes with Pakistan and China and we often witness tensions at the Line of Actual Control and Line of Control.

The effects of nuclear war can be so devastating that Albert Einstein once said that the fourth World War would be fought with sticks and stones as the third World War fought with nuclear weapons would cause us to go back to the Stone age. So, is it possible to escape a nuclear attack? The same question was asked on the popular website Quora and there were some interesting answers.

A user named Prasoon Singh has said in his comment that the only way to avoid a nuclear attack is that such an attack should not happen at all. At the same time, another user KK Sharma has advised that radiation can be avoided only by making underground bunkers and taking refuge inside them.

A user named Sajal Rai wrote that if there was ever a nuclear attack, it is almost impossible to save lives. However, Shubham Aditya, who describes himself as a science student, has explained this in detail in his comment.

Shubham said that there have been no underground bunkers or any other provisions in India. He explained that anyone within 5 km of impact will be instantly burned to death while being closer than 30 km will put one in contact with radiation. However, a person with a distance of 30 KM will have time to flee the radiation area.

Shubham further wrote that shelters have been built in Finland to avoid the nuclear attack. Therefore, if you take the citizenship of that place then you will be saved from nuclear attack. But these shelters need to be well equipped with food, ration and clothing since the effect of radiation lasts very long.

A nuclear attack has been witnessed only once in the world when America dropped atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki during the Second World War on August 6 and 9 1945. Both cities were destroyed in this attack. More than one and a half lakh people died, and survivors developed disabilities and genetic mutations due to the effect of the radiation.

