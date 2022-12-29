Can You Find a Hidden iPad Inside This Car?

Optical illusions and puzzles are very popular on the internet today. They are not just a great way to while away your time but also allow you to tax your brain cells and work out your mind a bit. Many of them are brain-rattling and can cause you to spend hours trying to find the required solution. We present another optical puzzle to you to rack your brains. It is one of those where you have to find a hidden object in an image. The catch is that the object is not hidden but right in front of your eyes.

The image is that of the interiors of an automobile and the challenge is to find an iPad in the image. The iPad is difficult to find and many have given up even after hours of staring at the picture. You can look at the corners or the edges of the photo and you still would not have a clue of where it is. However, it is right there in front of your eyes.

If you have been able to spot it, congratulations on your strong observing power. However, if you have not, then it is right there on the seat on the right side. In actuality, the grey colour of the seat cover has perfectly camouflaged the similarly coloured iPad, making it almost indistinguishable from the seat.

The art of concealing known as camouflage involves using various materials, colours, and lighting to make an object or animal difficult to spot or to pass it off as something different.

