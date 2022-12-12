Can You Find Bird on This Tree? IFS Officer's Challenge Has Twitter Hooked

Each animal has unique characteristics that help it survive in the wilderness. While some are ferocious predators others are blessed with the ability to camouflage and hide in plain sight. Showcasing one such example of this, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Balamurugan P shared a picture of a tree on Twitter and asked users to spot something hidden in it.

According to the officer, the picture has been taken at the Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy (IGNFA). While many think that there is nothing but just the trunk of a tree and a building in the frame, the officer challenged users to look closely and identify a hidden element. “Let me know what you see… pic taken at IGNFA,” the bureaucrat wrote while tagging several other IFS officers including Parveen Kaswan and Ramesh Pandey.

The post soon gained traction and elicited a number of responses from users. Many tried to give their best and offered guesses.

One seemed to be puzzled by the quiz and asked for clues.

Replying to the users, the IFS officer wrote that “there is a bird”.

There is a bird— Balamurugan P (@bmbalap) December 10, 2022

Another said that the photo was a clear demonstration of how camouflage works in nature.

Camouflaged— Sushil Hiremath (@SushilHiremath7) December 11, 2022

“Seems to be a cicada on tree bark…,” a person wrote.

Seems to be a cicada on tree bark…— Narender Kumar (@Narende55945404) December 10, 2022

One user said that it was a “bleeding bark”.

Bleeding bark💞— Shrishti (@ShrishtiVini) December 11, 2022

Finally, someone managed to identify the elusive creature in the photo. “May be here is the bird,” wrote a user while encircling the bird in the photo.

May be here is the bird 🐦 pic.twitter.com/FlCWJuzBza— Dr Shanthkumar B M (@SHANTHKUMAR942) December 10, 2022

His answer also got verified by the IFS officer who said, “Exactly, it’s a streak throated woodpecker”.

Exactly, it’s a streak throated woodpecker ….— Balamurugan P (@bmbalap) December 10, 2022

Earlier, IFS officer Parveen Kaswan had shared a photo of species of a woodpecker belonging to the species named Lesser Yellownape. Uploaded on Twitter, the picture initially shows just some leaves and branches of a tree. However, upon taking a closer look, the woodpecker is seen perched on the tree trunk displaying its striking green colour.

