Social media has reached a saturation point when it comes to content that is both entertaining and intelligent. This has led to people finding newer ways to spend their time on the internet. A new pastime, trending for a while now, is optical illusions. Not only optical illusions are good for exercising and improving your mental prowess but also as entertaining and engaging as other videos on social media. One such optical illusion that shows a bunch of watermelon pieces with a skirt hidden somewhere in the image has surfaced on the internet. The time limit to find the skirt is 9 seconds.

The image shows a large number of watermelon slices of various shapes and sizes scattered throughout randomly. The background is pink and almost matches the colour of the watermelon’s pulp. The skirt too is pink in colour which makes it difficult to distinguish in the image. But two distinctive features of the skirt are that it neither has the green-coloured outer skin nor the black seeds in between.

Since the time limit is 9 seconds, viewers have to scan through the image as quickly as possible and ensure that once they find a pink-coloured object without the features of the watermelon, they single it out. If you miss it during the search, the time limit will be exhausted and you will fail the challenge.

Here is the solution:

The pink skirt is placed towards the bottom right portion of the image and it can be found if you scan every inch of the image thoroughly.

If you were able to find the skirt within 9 seconds or even longer, you are someone who has a sharp eye for detail. But if you did it before the time limit, you have a high IQ. If you fail to find the skirt, worry not as a little bit of practice with similar optical illusions can easily help you improve.

Optical illusions are a versatile tool to know yourself. From hidden personality traits to IQ and observation skills, these image-based puzzles reveal a lot about a viewer.

