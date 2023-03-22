Solving brain teasers is the best way to pass some time and keep your brain cells working out. Brain teasers are for anyone who is naturally competitive and has a heart for pleasure and plays. Some of these puzzles do not just exercise your brain but also require you to have a very strong eye for details. If you are intrigued and have already volunteered for a challenge, here is one optical illusion challenge that we have for you.

Yes, we know that we are months away from Christmas but that does not necessarily mean we cannot bring our dear old Santa Clause into the picture. And we mean it literally. There is a picture of a gift shop with a large variety of toys jumbled up together, and hiding in plain sight among them is a small Santa doll. The challenge is to locate the Santa Claus doll within 10 seconds.

Mind you, it is not as easy as it sounds. The image shows an interior stuffed with soft toys of pandas and bears, bangles, laughing Buddha idols and many more. Adding a tonne of perplexing shapes, colours and items that remarkably resemble the thing you’re seeking results in some incredibly challenging visual brain puzzles.

Only a person with a very strong eye for detail can find Santa Claus among so many similar objects in the picture.

If you have been able to locate it, you need to congratulate yourself as you have indeed obtained a considerably difficult feat. However, if you are still puzzled after staring at your screen for over five minutes, we have circled out the Santa Claus doll for you.

Now, you can go and throw off this visual challenge to your friends as well.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here