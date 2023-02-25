We often come across people who share a picture of an animal or a plant and ask us to identify it correctly. Sometimes the answers are obvious. However, there are times people get confused about the right answer. One such photograph was shared by a Twitter user and she asked users for the name of the fruit featured.

कम ही लोग बता पाएंगे इस फल के बारे में pic.twitter.com/eWvALP4vMJ— Sonali Shukla (@Sonali_S2) February 23, 2023

Shared by Sonali Shukla with the text, “Only a few people will be able to identify this fruit,” the photograph featured a fruit that looked a lot like tamarind in shape. But it is, in fact, a different fruit.

The photograph went viral with more than 20 lakh views and over 41.8k likes. While a lot of people thought of the fruit to be tamarind, the right answer is Jungle Jalebi. Several people tried to attempt to give the right answer in the comments.

ऐसा नहीं है, बहुत लोग जानते होंगे। इसे जलेबी कहते हैं, इसमें भी दो तरह का होता है, एक खाने में मीठा और स्वादिष्ठ, जबकि एक गरहा होता है, जिसके खाने से बहुत प्यास लगती है— Prabhat Kumar (@prabhatmedia) February 24, 2023

A user commented – “many people would know. It is called Jalebi, it also has two types, one is sweet and tasty to eat, while the other is thick and makes you very thirsty after eating.”

हमारे यहां इसको जंगल जिलेबी कहते अब ये लगभग 2 महीने बाद तैयार होगा बहुत ही स्वादिष्ट और मीठी लगती है । मेरे यह लगभग 15 km में सड़क पर ही है ये …😊😊😊— Anurag Dubey (@anu9838) February 24, 2023

A second user wrote – “In our place it is called Jungle Jalebi, now it will be ready after about 2 months, it looks very tasty and sweet.”

जंगल जलेबी या गंगा जलेबी या किकर एक सपुष्पी पादप है। यह मटर के प्रजाति का है। इसका फल सफ़ेद और पूर्णतः पक जाने पर लाल हो जाता है खाने में मीठा होता है। यह फल मूलतः मेक्सिको का है और दक्षिण पूर्व एशिया में बहुतायत से पाया जाता है. Jungle jalebi :- Pithecellobium dulce— Nagendra Singh Rajawat (@Nagendr83104405) February 24, 2023

A third user gave a lot of insight about the fruit and commented – “Jungle Jalebi or Ganga Jalebi or Kikar is a flowering plant. It is of the pea species. Its fruit is white and turns red when fully ripe, it is sweet to eat. This fruit is originally from Mexico and is found abundantly in Southeast Asia. Jungle jalebi :-

Pithecellobium dulce.”

The Jungle Jalebi is an exotic fruit, which gets its name because of its shape — in whirls like the Indian sweet jalebi. Scientifically named Pithecellobium dulce, the fruit is known by many names such as Manila Tamarind, Madras Thorn, Monkey Pod and Camachile. Not only are these fruits delicious in taste but they are full of nutrients. It is an abundant source of Vitamins C and B along with antioxidants.

