Can You Spot All The Numbers In This Optical Illusion?

Optical illusions have been people’s favourite pastimes online. There are multiple reasons for this. Not only is an optical illusion a pastime but it can also tell a person a lot about them. From hidden personality traits to your level of intelligence and observation skills, optical illusions can reveal a lot about you. One such image has gone viral on Twitter that shows a dark tv static and some numbers outlined in it.

What number do you see ? pic.twitter.com/hwKgMdJjcL— Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) January 22, 2023

The viral image has some numbers outlined on a TV static background, which makes for a great camouflage to hide the numbers from the viewers. 99 percent of people fail to see through the static and find the numbers but it is not impossible to figure out what the numbers are.

The tweet has over 29 lakh views and people in the comments have tried their best to figure out what the number is. People in the comments section were tired of finding out the right answer and not many had the same answer.

While some miserably failed at finding any of the numbers, some said that the right answers were 5, 7 and 1. However, others differed and said that there were two more numbers 3 and 4 towards the left and right ends making the answer 3, 5, 7, 1, 4. Then there was one who said that the answer was 5, 7, 3 and 1.

There so many numbers and letters are in the image above ( some are even upside down) but only number 571 is in bold and outlined .— Dear_ज़िन्दगी (@Mr__Lifeline__) January 22, 2023

One of the users commented, “There are so many numbers and letters in the image above (some are even upside down) but only number 571 is in bold and outlined.”

The most common answer was 571 but the user who tweeted the picture did not reveal the correct answer due to which the speculations continued.

A lot of such optical illusions can be found to sharpen their minds and eyes.

Were you able to find the numbers in this television static image?

