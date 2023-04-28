Can You Spot The Hidden Dog Among A Herd Of Cows?

Have you ever tried to find something that is hiding in plain sight? This challenge requires a keen eye for detail, observation skills and patience. In this game, you are presented with a group of objects and you have to find a particular item that is hidden among them. The task might seem impossible at first, but with time, you start to notice subtle differences that help you find what you are looking for. This game can be fun and entertaining, but it also helps to improve your abilities to focus on things more deeply. So, if you are up for a challenge, give this game a try.

Optical Illusion, an Instagram page known for its mind boggling content, has shared yet another challenging brain teaser that is sure to make you scratch your head in confusion. The image features a herd of over 80 cows, with a dog disguised among them. Your task is to find the hidden dog within the group of cows.

Although some individuals may have been able to quickly solve the brain teaser, there were others who offered more humorous and entertaining responses.

The users in the comments section had different responses. One person confidently stated that the answer was easy and wrote “Easy! It’s right after the question,” Another user responded with a question of their own, asking, “What the dog doing?”

A smart user attempted to offer a subtle hint to those who were struggling to find the dog, suggesting, “The eyes tell you where to go if you can’t find it.”

Were you successful in locating the dog among the cows? If not, no need to worry as the solution is provided below.

The solution is to look at the fifth row, tenth animal. The dog is cleverly disguised among the cows, with its fur pattern and colour blending in almost perfectly with the surrounding cows.

