It is always engaging to solve mind-boggling puzzles that prompt you to put all your focus on one thing and help kill boredom. The Internet is flooded with optical illusions where you have to find an element hidden strategically in a particular picture. Such brain teasers are great to challenge yourself and know how sharp your concentration is. If you believe to have an eagle eye, then we have got a fascinating optical illusion to help you test your skills.

No, it is not a picture of any animal with hidden subjects. It is, instead, an image having the letter P in different sizes. But, among the number of P letters, there is an F which is somewhere in the image. So, all you have to do is just find that F letter.

But before you seek help from someone or spend hours looking for the letter, it must be noted that you have just five seconds to spot the letter. Otherwise, you lose.

The image, which has also been shared on Reddit, features several groups of letter P with each group having a different size.

Struggling to zero in on the letter F? Well, then we have a hint. Just forget about the left half of the image and focus on the right part. Now you may be able to pinpoint the elusive letter. If you are still puzzled, then here is the answer.

Look at the groups at the top and then lock your eyes on the second one from the left. Now go to the fourth row of that cluster and you will find the F at the end.

The brain teaser has elicited many responses from Reddit users. Let us look at a few of them.

¬One user said, “That F could have killed me, it took me 4 seconds to find it”.

“2 in the top, 1 in the third cluster on the top, several sideways in the negative spaces of the clusters of Ps,” a comment read.

This person claimed to find the F in 0.03 seconds.

So how much time did you take?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here