Can You Spot The Odd Emoji? We Are Back With A Challenging Optical Illusion
1-MIN READ

Can You Spot The Odd Emoji? We Are Back With A Challenging Optical Illusion

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 10:45 IST

Delhi, India

This image shows hand emojis in nine rows and seven columns from 1 to 9 and A to G, respectively. (Credits: Instagram)

Take up this challenge of spotting that one different emoji from all other emojis in this image.

Optical illusions have the ability to trick the human brain. The “find the odd one out” challenge is a popular brain teaser that involves spotting the one item that is different from the rest in a group. This type of illusion can be both fun and challenging, as it requires a keen eye for detail and the ability to quickly identify patterns and anomalies. It is often used as a form of entertainment and can also be a useful tool for improving cognitive skills such as visual perception and attention to detail. It can take on many forms, such as finding the odd word out in a sentence, the odd colour out in a series, or the odd shape out in a group.

For this challenge, we have to find the odd-one-out emoji from the rest of them.

So take up this challenge of spotting that one different emoji from all other emojis in this image. Are you up for it?

This image shows hand emojis in nine rows and seven columns from 1 to 9 and A to G respectively. The viewers are supposed to observe the illusion very carefully and tell which hand emoji is different from the rest.

At first glance, it seems like all emojis are the same but the trick is to go through the image line by line, either by rows or columns and look out for the answer.

As soon as the image was uploaded on Instagram, people started posting their answers and flooded the comment section with different guesses.

Some said “3E" while other others opted for “E3". One person said, “If you say 3E and not E3, you’re a psychopath"

Well, people do have different perspectives, don’t they?

Hint: To make the challenge easier for you, we have a little hint hoping you will catch that unique emoji - look out in the third row! You got it, didn’t you?

Answer: 3E and E3. Both these are correct and refer to the same emoji.

Optical illusions can be found in nature, art, and even in everyday objects. They remind us that what we see is not always what we get and that our perception of reality is subjective and easily manipulated.

May 09, 2023
May 09, 2023