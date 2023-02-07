Common people can’t afford expensive gifts unless they belong to affluent families. This is completely true in the practical world. But sometimes luck can smile on someone such that they end up owning something precious. That’s what happened to an 18-year-old-year-old girl. She was surprised to receive a gift on her 18th birthday that changed her and her family’s life completely. Her grandfather had a major role to play in this as well.

The young girl, named Juliette Lamour, celebrated her birthday on January 7. She is a resident of Ontario, Canada. On her 18th birthday, Juliette was in the mood for a little fun. That’s when her grandfather suggested something. But they didn’t know that this advice was going to change their whole life.

Juliette goes to a superstore to buy something for her special day. But she was unable to understand what to buy. Then her grandfather advised her to buy lottery tickets. For the first time in her life, she was buying one. Juliette had no idea how to purchase these tickets. So she called her father and inquired about it. Then the young girl went to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation and purchased a lottery ticket. She bought the Lotto 6-49 lottery and returned home.

The teenager had forgotten about her lottery tickets for several days. Suddenly, one day she learned that her neighbour has won a prize in the January 7 lottery. Then she recalls that she too had bought a ticket.

She quickly went and checked her lottery’s update on the mobile app. That’s when she got to know that she had won an amount of 48 million Canadian dollars, which is Rs 2.9 billion. The irony is that she checked it while she was in her office. Many of her companions were shocked, after getting to know about her massive victory. Her office advised her to leave early after this victory, but her mother told her to return home only after she finished her shift.

Juliette’s life changed thereafter. She went on to buy five of the most expensive Mercedes cars for her family, a charter plane, and a bungalow in London. She saved Rs 150 crore for her future. A top-of-the-line Mercedes costs about Rs 2 crore, while a mid-size charter plane costs about Rs 100 crore. Juliet also spent Rs 40 crore on the bungalow.

The young girl appears to be very intelligent. She told Global News that she planned to invest the money with the help of her father. With this, she will be able to continue her studies and eventually become a doctor. She plans to travel the world with her family after this. She is curious about the language, food, and lifestyle of every country on the planet. Juliette’s father claims that his daughter always aspired to be a doctor, but they did not have that much money. Now, they will no longer need to take out an education loan for her further studies.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here