Cannabis Candy Gains Popularity In Kerala, Secretly Being Sold in These Districts

Other than school authorities and parents, there is another group of people who are waiting for June, meaning, waiting for the reopening of schools. They are the dealers who keep sweet intoxicants for children. Cannabis candy is now being delivered to various districts of Kerala. It is brought from some North Indian states, keeping in mind children and their needs. News18 had a peek into this after the mysterious death of a 14-year-old girl in Thiruvananthapuram.

A few months ago in Kochi, some foreigners were caught with about three kilos of Cannabis candy. After that, police and the excise department conducted a widespread inspection of the school premises. But it is still being secretly sold in pan shops near schools in the state. Cannabis candy is also delivered to other children through the students who are peddlers of cannabis in schools.

The cover of the product says that it has nearly 14 per cent cannabis. The taste is slightly sour and sweet. The peddlers promote it by claiming that after consuming this, one can study for a long duration and never get tired, and always be happy.

It reaches Kerala from northern states under the guise of Ayurvedic medicine. This addictive candy was found during the inspection of school premises in Kochi.

According to the excise department, it will take strong action against intoxicants and ganja candy targeting children. “The presence of Cannabis candy has been noticed in Kochi. If the presence of intoxication is confirmed during the test, strong action will be taken under the Narcotics," said Excise Deputy Commissioner R. Jayachandran.

In an another incident, a couple has been arrested for carrying class A drugs worth Rs 10 lakh on the M74 motorway in Scotland. Reportedly, they also had a lamb with them that was found in the backseat, which was used to divert the attention of the police from the drugs.

The couple thought that if their car was checked, the attention of the police would not be diverted from the lamb. They will start playing lamb instead of searching, and they will not be able to find drugs. The couple would have been successful in their plan, but the dog that was present with the police exposed them. Now both of them have been sent to jail.

