Almost all of us have thought about death and that has often accompanied the thought of our last wishes too. Some want to donate organs, some want a specific type of funeral, and some have weirdly specific last wishes. A family’s dead body is either buried or burned by loved ones. What if we told you that a man in the United Kingdom wanted his family to eat his flesh at his funeral?

According to the Daily Star, a man named Ian Atkinson surveyed people’s last wishes before dying during which he stumbled on the wish of a British man who wanted to be eaten after death. He was oddly specific that his flesh should be served on plates to his family members. He desired that it be cut up and fed to the family. This last wish was, however, not fulfilled since cannibalism is illegal in the United Kingdom, and the family was warned by the authorities that they could not eat their loved one.

This wasn’t the last of the bizarre last wishes that people had. A man asked to be dressed as Santa in his coffin also came forth in this survey. Another said they wanted to pick ‘n’ mix sweets to be thrown on their coffin instead of earth, while mourners shall be dressed as the Honey Monster for the funeral of a person who loved Sugar Puffs.

An agricultural worker asked for his coffin to be lined with a bed of hay and another man went in his coffin dressed as Elvis Presley. Another service saw a dance teacher’s son do a tap routine.

Ian Atkinson, the boss of SunLife which carried out the survey, told the UK news outlet, “Four out of five funeral directors told us there has been a rise in ‘celebration of life’ funerals. Each year, there are some great examples of how people include personal touches to make their loved ones’ funerals really special.”

But cannibalism is indeed taking “celebration of life” a little too far in the context of the proper departure of your loved one.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here