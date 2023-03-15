After RRR’s song Naatu Naatu bagged the prestigious Oscars Award in the Best Original Song category, Amul topical paid a creative tribute to the makers of the film. On their official social media page, the dairy giant shared a caricature of the lead actors’ Jr NTR and Ram Charan performing the viral hook step of the energetic song. While one of them holds the Oscar award, another makes a peace with fingers that appear to be dipped in butter. But what steals the limelight is the topical’s creative tagline.

The dairy giant did a smart wordplay while coming up with the inline that read, “Can’t say Naa Tu an Osca(RRR).” Which is followed by another finish line, “Amul have with Nacho Nacho.” Composed by MM Keeravani, the track is crooned by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaal Bhairava. Take a look at the latest Amul topical here:

#Amul Topical: Naatu Naatu wins Best Original Song at the Oscars! pic.twitter.com/9D9hkU4cnR— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) March 14, 2023

In less than a day, the caricature has amassed over 1.7 million views and more than sixteen thousand likes, leaving a barrage of Twitteratis to praise the artwork. A user wrote, “Absolutely fantastic. Amul and India’s achievements. Congratulations to RRR and The Elephant Whisperers.”

Absooluutly fantastic….AMUL and India's achievements.Congratulations to RRR & The Elephant Whisperers!!!— Sushma Rawat (@SushmaRawatONGC) March 15, 2023

Another commented, “Your creative team deserves applause.”

Your creative team too deserves an applause 👏👏— ऋतिका (@TheRareRani) March 14, 2023

One more joined, “This is really a good one.”

This is really a good one 😂😂😂— 🦋 (@flowerywillow) March 14, 2023

A user called it, “Brilliant as always.”

Brilliant as always— Aarti David (she/her) (@Aarti_David) March 14, 2023

Naatu Naatu competed against Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Applaus from Tell It Like A Woman, and This is Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once. It was composer MM Keeravani and the lyricist of the track Chandrabose who went on stage to accept the award. During his speech, the composer sang a few lines and said, “Thank you Academy. I grew up listening to The Carpenters, and now here I am with the Oscars. There was only one wish on my mind, so was Rajamouli’s and my family’s. RRR has to win, the pride of every Indian, and must put me on the top of the world.” Watch the milestone moment here:

Besides Naatu Naatu, Indian-origin filmmaker Guneet Monga’s documentary The Elephant Whisperers also won an Academy Award in the short film category.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here